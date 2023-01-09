DAWN.COM Logo

COAS Asim Munir, Saudi crown prince review bilateral relations

Dawn.com Published January 9, 2023 Updated January 9, 2023 11:38am
<p>Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir in Al-Ula on Monday. — Picture courtesy: Saudi Gazette/Twitter</p>

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday met Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud in Al-Ula, Madina and discussed bilateral ties between the two countries.

COAS Munir is on a week-long official visit to Saudi Arabia and UAE — the first since his appointment — culminating on Jan 10.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Prince Salman welcomed the army chief at the winter camp in Al-Ula earlier today.

“During the reception, they reviewed bilateral relations and the ways of enhancing them, in addition to a number of issues of common concern,” the SPA report said.

The reception was attended by Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and National Security Adviser Dr Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, it added.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram and other officials were also present.

Gen Munir had last week met Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and discussed the ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The leaders had discussed military and defence cooperation, and ways to support and enhance them, along with important regional and international issues of common interest.

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement that the COAS will be meeting the senior leadership of Saudi Arabia and UAE countries to “discuss matters of mutual interest, military-to-military cooperation, and bilateral relations focusing on security-related subjects”.

