DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 03, 2022

Pakistan ‘ever ready’ to take fight back to enemy: COAS Munir responds to Indian officials’ comments on AJK, GB

Dawn.com Published December 3, 2022 Updated December 3, 2022 08:46pm
<p>Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir visits the Line of Control’s Rakhchikri sector on Saturday. — ISPR</p>

Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir visits the Line of Control’s Rakhchikri sector on Saturday. — ISPR

<p>Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir visits the Line of Control’s Rakhchikri sector on Saturday. — ISPR</p>

Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir visits the Line of Control’s Rakhchikri sector on Saturday. — ISPR

<p>Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir visits troops on the Line of Control’s Rakhchikri sector on Saturday. — ISPR</p>

Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir visits troops on the Line of Control’s Rakhchikri sector on Saturday. — ISPR

Newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir on Saturday hit back at “highly irresponsible statements” from Indian officials about Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, saying the Pakistan Army was “ever ready” to take the fight to its enemy.

General Munir’s remarks followed statements from India’s Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In October, Singh said he hoped to have GB as part of India to complete the mission the Modi government began by annexing Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir in August 2019.

Last week, Dwivedi — the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Indian army’s northern command — commented on Singh’s statement by underscoring that a resolution on the matter already existed in the Indian parliament.

“As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the government of India. We are always ready for it,” a Hindustan Times report had quoted him as saying.

The Foreign Office had already rejected Singh’s statement about GB as ridiculous and said it represented India’s expansionist mindset while the ISPR had denounced Dwivedi’s statement as an “apt manifestation” of the Indian army’s “delusional mindset”.

Days after taking charge, the new COAS also addressed the statements. A press release from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued today stated that during a visit to frontline troops in the Line of Control’s (LoC) Rakhchikri sector, Gen Munir said the army had noticed “highly irresponsible statements” from the Indian Ieadership on GB and AJK recently.

“Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan’s armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland, but, to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us,” the press release quoted him as saying.

“Any misconception resulting into a misadventure will always be met with full might of our armed forces backed by a resilient nation.”

He added that the Indian state would never be able to achieve its “nefarious design” and also called on the world to “ensure justice and deliver what is promised” to Kashmiris as per the relevant UN resolutions.

During his visit, the COAS was also briefed on the latest situation along the LoC and the formation’s operational preparedness.

“COAS interacted with officers and soldiers; appreciated their high morale, professional competence and combat readiness while performing their duties in challenging conditions,” the press release reads.

Pak India Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (32)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Omar
Dec 03, 2022 08:38pm
Can you Deafeat the Bedraggled TTP before Facing the Might of Modi's Indian Army!! Thank You!
Reply Recommend 0
Martin
Dec 03, 2022 08:39pm
Really?
Reply Recommend 0
Dodi
Dec 03, 2022 08:40pm
Here comes all the Indians.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Dec 03, 2022 08:40pm
War needs money, How many days war can Pakistan fight ?
Reply Recommend 0
Dodi
Dec 03, 2022 08:41pm
Keyboard warriors about to be triggered…
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 03, 2022 08:45pm
'Best Army in the world' (3rd December).
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Dec 03, 2022 08:45pm
Make no mistake: our nukes are not meant for Divali.
Reply Recommend 0
Al
Dec 03, 2022 08:45pm
Pakistan will default, so what will you defend?
Reply Recommend 0
gt
Dec 03, 2022 08:47pm
That India has to see
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Dec 03, 2022 08:47pm
He is doing his job
Reply Recommend 0
KJ
Dec 03, 2022 08:49pm
We know how you defended E. Pakistan, now known as Bangladesh.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Dec 03, 2022 08:50pm
India is unaware that whole nation is standing behind the armed forces of Pakistan. We will defend each and every inch of our motherland at all costs and will teach a lesson to India once and for all. This is not 1971 where we retrieved due to the conspiracy of India. No conspiracy will be successful in 2022 and onwards until the end of the century whereby Modi's government will be out of power in next general elections of India. Beware from Pakistan and never think to do any adventure.
Reply Recommend 0
AKRAM
Dec 03, 2022 08:50pm
Release Swati please
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 03, 2022 08:52pm
As usual this man is not different from his Master Trainers , former chief. We are bankrupt and u r talking about wars..very good general Sahib.. Infact We have no option except total multilateral reforms
Reply Recommend 0
NoName
Dec 03, 2022 08:54pm
These guys are more cowardice than the Indians. No joke.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 03, 2022 08:59pm
Good resolve. But political instability is hurting Pakistan. Internally, you need to double-back from Bajwa doctrine quickly!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 03, 2022 08:59pm
@Dodi, Yes, the insecure lot swarms here all the time.
Reply Recommend 0
JF21
Dec 03, 2022 09:00pm
TTP will show what a fight means.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 03, 2022 09:00pm
@M. Emad , You jump to comment on every news, but you never talk sense, just like double-spacing every word!!
Reply Recommend 0
Babban
Dec 03, 2022 09:01pm
Fell in trap of Indian provocation. They want you to spend your time and resources on borders and not on economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Dec 03, 2022 09:01pm
That's the way to do it. Well-done Gen Asim Munir. The nation is behind you all the way.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 03, 2022 09:10pm
I am not surprised same kind of statements were in December 1971. So what we reacted/responded is a history. I think he does not study economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Dec 03, 2022 09:11pm
New COAS flexing the muscles. Please deal with TTP and Taliban. They are the "real" problem that Pakistan is facing today.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Dec 03, 2022 09:17pm
Pakistan should not take the statements of Rajnath Singh and Upendra Dwivedi seriously as they both are bored of their jobs. They have nothing to do in the office.
Reply Recommend 0
Brad
Dec 03, 2022 09:18pm
Every war Pakistan has fought has been like the cricket team performance in WC lot of excitement but things go south at the end
Reply Recommend 0
KJ
Dec 03, 2022 09:18pm
@Syed A. Mateen, "India is unaware that whole nation is standing behind the armed forces of Pakistan." Then do the same with TTP...
Reply Recommend 0
Brad
Dec 03, 2022 09:19pm
@Syed A. Mateen, I am not sure every Indian is big fan of the armed forces but we assume that they will do their job as all of us are required to do.
Reply Recommend 0
NoName
Dec 03, 2022 09:22pm
@Al, Your mom. We shall defend.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Dec 03, 2022 09:22pm
Be proactive. Not just a reactive stance. Take the full force of the armed forces to the enemy first at a place and time of our choosing.
Reply Recommend 0
Azam
Dec 03, 2022 09:23pm
Seems like Indian Army did not learn the lesson of their humiliated soldier being returned by Pak?
Reply Recommend 0
Doctor Muneeb
Dec 03, 2022 09:25pm
That's what I call false sense of relief when the economy is going to collapse. Neutrals are away from.reality of people and what the nation thinks about them
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Dec 03, 2022 09:27pm
@Dodi, supported by Imran's fans
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fleeting good news
Updated 03 Dec, 2022

Fleeting good news

Indeed, there is no other option to get out of the economic mess we have created in the last few years.
Battle for spoils
03 Dec, 2022

Battle for spoils

THE spectacle playing out inside a London courtroom shines a light on the struggle for control of the assets of the...
CM Bizenjo’s complaint
03 Dec, 2022

CM Bizenjo’s complaint

BALOCHISTAN Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo’s claim that his province is facing a financial crunch due to ...
Wayward ideology
02 Dec, 2022

Wayward ideology

Anyone who claims his legacy for themselves should not treat his words so whimsically.
Progressive stance
02 Dec, 2022

Progressive stance

THE timing of two encouraging developments in the fight against domestic violence in Pakistan could not have been...
China Covid protests
02 Dec, 2022

China Covid protests

PUBLIC protests are rare in China where the People’s Republic maintains order through a strict authoritarian code...