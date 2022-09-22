DAWN.COM Logo

FO rejects reports of Pakistani delegation visiting Israel

Dawn.com | Naveed Siddiqui Published September 22, 2022 Updated September 22, 2022 08:53pm
<p>Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar briefs the media on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan</p>

The Foreign Office on Thursday “categorically rejected” reports of a Pakistani delegation visiting Israel, clarifying that there was no change in the country’s policy on the subject.

According to FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, the “reported visit in question was organised by a foreign NGO (non-government organisation) which is not based in Pakistan”.

The statement comes a day after several foreign media outlets reported that a “Pakistani delegation”, including a former government minister, met Israeli Foreign Ministry officials in Jerusalem.

“The trip organiser said on Wednesday that the delegation included representatives from the American Muslims and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council and Sharaka, a US-based non-government group founded in the wake of the Abraham Accords, which was brokered by the Trump administration in 2020 and normalised relations between Israel and four Arab countries — the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco,” an Associated Press report said.

It also quoted the head of the delegation, Naseem Ashraf, as quoting that the delegation was visiting Jerusalem to “promote inter-faith harmony”.

“He refused to give any further details about other members of the delegation. Ashraf used to be Pakistan’s development minister and the chairman of the Pakistani Cricket Board,” the report added.

Pakistan does not recognise Israel and, therefore, doesn’t have diplomatic relations with it. The country has been a staunch supporter of a Palestinian state.

After the Abraham accords, Pakistan had made clear that it cannot recognise Israel until a “just settlement of the Palestinian issue” is found.

In the statement issued today, the FO spokesperson said that Pakistan’s position on the Palestinian issue was clear and unambiguous.

“There is no change whatsoever in our policy on which there is a complete national consensus. Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination,” he clarified.

Ahmad added that the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation resolutions, was “imperative for just and lasting peace in the region”.

Earlier this year, a controversy sparked after a number of Pakistani expats and a couple of citizens travelled to Israel as part of a delegation.

The trip was organised by the same NGO. Its organiser, Anila Ali, had told Dawn that they had arranged special permission from the PTI government for one of its members, a Pakistani citizen, to travel to Israel. They were also assured, she said, that he would not be victimised for visiting Israel.

The news invited criticism from several quarters including former premier Imran Khan and his party. This prompted the PML-N-led government to clarify that it had not sponsored or backed the delegation’s visit.

The issue was discussed at length in parliament, press conferences and public meetings where questions were raised on the government’s role vis-a-vis the delegation’s visit to Israel. In the upper house of parliament, Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed dema­n­d­­ed that the nationality of those expatriates who travelled to Israel be cancelled and the NGO that facilitated their visit be banned.

Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Sep 22, 2022 09:02pm
They were just gone over there for fishing!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 22, 2022 09:05pm
Pakistan will never recognise Israel until and unless the Palestinians issue is resolved once and for ever. It is upto Israel if she wants Pakistan to recognise her?
Reply Recommend 0
Hedgefunder
Sep 22, 2022 09:12pm
Pakistan can not afford to recognise the State of Israel, as it would be Final Nail in Coffin for their Kashmir Cause !
Reply Recommend 0
koi_loan_dede
Sep 22, 2022 09:16pm
@Syed A. Mateen, lolz the amount of loan Pakistan gets from IMF would worth pennies for Israel,one of the most hard working and talented people in the entire world, whether you recognize them or not hardly makes any difference to them.No one wants Asia's sick man around.
Reply Recommend 0
Gamer
Sep 22, 2022 09:20pm
@Syed A. Mateen, for sure Israel doesn’t need a perpetual defaulting debtor
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Sep 22, 2022 09:32pm
I dont think israel will allow any delegation from pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
kumar
Sep 22, 2022 09:37pm
@Syed A. Mateen, Pakistan should not recognize any country outside of OIC. LOL!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Abdul Shaikh
Sep 22, 2022 09:41pm
But they were just informally supported
Reply Recommend 0
Indoaryan
Sep 22, 2022 09:43pm
Makes no difference to Israelis whether Pakistan recognises them or not. Jews have lots of cash but not for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 22, 2022 09:43pm
There is no smoke without fire. Something must be cooking behind the scenes.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 22, 2022 09:46pm
History says opposite of what FO says is true.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Sep 22, 2022 10:00pm
Now, trying to get loan from Israel.
Reply Recommend 0
Saladin
Sep 22, 2022 10:06pm
Yet another rejection, REJECT REJECT REJECT is the mantra.
Reply Recommend 0
Saladin
Sep 22, 2022 10:08pm
Best way to be oblivious is to put a blindfold on.
Reply Recommend 0
Reason
Sep 22, 2022 10:08pm
But we do not have any problem in taking alms grants charity and aids from jews like meta facebook
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Sep 22, 2022 10:09pm
@koi_loan_dede, It’s because the USA has Israel’s backing .It hasn’t nothing to do with hard work or anything
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Sep 22, 2022 10:10pm
@koi_loan_dede, very well said.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 22, 2022 10:13pm
Begging from Israel ?
Reply Recommend 0
Harry
Sep 22, 2022 10:13pm
@Syed A. Mateen, who cares whether Pakistan recognises Israel or not?
Reply Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Sep 22, 2022 10:21pm
@koi_loan_dede, but Israel keeps trying to get other Muslim countries to recognize it, so it can delegitimize Palestinians claim to their lands. Very cleverly the Zionists dangle the carrot, of a future Palestinian state, so Muslim countries can take the bait, as some have done it , recognize Israel, and then Israel and it’s supporters will leave the Palestinian issue on the back burner for ever. Not recognizing Israel is the right thing to do.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Sheikh
Sep 22, 2022 10:39pm
Isn't there anything our government could do to stop Pakistani nationals (or dual nationals) to participate in such visits even these are through foreign NGOs
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Sep 22, 2022 10:41pm
That’s the confirmation we were looking for thanks FO
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral Muslim
Sep 22, 2022 10:43pm
He is biggest liar
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Sep 22, 2022 10:44pm
Master of Rejections is at it again.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Sep 22, 2022 10:47pm
Israel is scared and will hand over their land to the Palestinian people. They know Pakistan is one of the super nuclear power of the world.
Reply Recommend 0

