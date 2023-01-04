Youth shot dead by robbers in Karachi’s Korangi, suspects arrested

As criminals continue to operate in Karachi with complete impunity, police officials said on Wednesday that a young man was shot dead in Korangi by two suspected robbers.

Officials said that the incident took place late Tuesday night, adding that the two suspects had been apprehended near Allah Wala Town.

Awami Colony Station House Officer (SHO) Syed Farasat Husain said that the robbers were looting citizens in Bilal Colony. Upon seeing this, the victim — 26-year-old Shahid Shakeel — who was standing outside his home alongside his neighbours, tried to intervene.

The official said that as a result, the suspects resorted to firing at the party before fleeing, which resulted in Shakeel sustaining bullet injuries. The SHO said Shakeel was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors pronounced him dead.

Korangi Industrial Area SHO Aurangzeb Khattak identified the suspects as 28-year-old Muratib Ali and his accomplice 30-year-old Asif. He said that both the suspects were involved in the killing.

He further said that the police recovered two 30-bore pistols, two mobile phones and two SIMS from their possession.

Later, Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Amir Sadozai told the media that both the suspects had confessed to the killing the youth and carrying out other robberies.

Karachi has witnessed an alarming rise in incidents of mugging and killings over resistance over the past few months. On Sunday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government was taking measures to curb street crime in the metropolis.

Police officer’s daughter, man injured in separate incidents

Separately, a police officer’s daughter was shot at and wounded by suspected robbers over resistance in Korangi Industrial Area on Wednesday. Police said that Sub-inspector Mohammed Rizwan was dropping his daughter off at school when robbers attempted to snatch his motorcycle.

He showed resistance which prompted the robbers to open fire, injuring the officer’s daughter.

SHO Khattak said that the injured girl was admitted to JPMC where her condition was stated to be out of danger.

In another incident, a man was shot at and wounded by robbers in Korangi. SHO Khattak said that Daniyal, 57, was shot and injured by robbers in KDA Society, Korangi Crossing.