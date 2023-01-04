DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 04, 2023

Youth shot dead by robbers in Karachi’s Korangi, suspects arrested

Imtiaz Ali Published January 4, 2023 Updated January 4, 2023 07:32pm

As criminals continue to operate in Karachi with complete impunity, police officials said on Wednesday that a young man was shot dead in Korangi by two suspected robbers.

Officials said that the incident took place late Tuesday night, adding that the two suspects had been apprehended near Allah Wala Town.

Awami Colony Station House Officer (SHO) Syed Farasat Husain said that the robbers were looting citizens in Bilal Colony. Upon seeing this, the victim — 26-year-old Shahid Shakeel — who was standing outside his home alongside his neighbours, tried to intervene.

The official said that as a result, the suspects resorted to firing at the party before fleeing, which resulted in Shakeel sustaining bullet injuries. The SHO said Shakeel was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors pronounced him dead.

Korangi Industrial Area SHO Aurangzeb Khattak identified the suspects as 28-year-old Muratib Ali and his accomplice 30-year-old Asif. He said that both the suspects were involved in the killing.

He further said that the police recovered two 30-bore pistols, two mobile phones and two SIMS from their possession.

Later, Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Amir Sadozai told the media that both the suspects had confessed to the killing the youth and carrying out other robberies.

Karachi has witnessed an alarming rise in incidents of mugging and killings over resistance over the past few months. On Sunday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government was taking measures to curb street crime in the metropolis.

Police officer’s daughter, man injured in separate incidents

Separately, a police officer’s daughter was shot at and wounded by suspected robbers over resistance in Korangi Industrial Area on Wednesday. Police said that Sub-inspector Mohammed Rizwan was dropping his daughter off at school when robbers attempted to snatch his motorcycle.

He showed resistance which prompted the robbers to open fire, injuring the officer’s daughter.

SHO Khattak said that the injured girl was admitted to JPMC where her condition was stated to be out of danger.

In another incident, a man was shot at and wounded by robbers in Korangi. SHO Khattak said that Daniyal, 57, was shot and injured by robbers in KDA Society, Korangi Crossing.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Jan 04, 2023 07:53pm
Unprecedented high costs of living, has made the people going for the easy life of armed robbers and usual apathy of police in curbing such robbers, have made them grow fast and fearless. When would we get the police true to it's oath of services for security of law and order?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Inflation misery
Updated 04 Jan, 2023

Inflation misery

The average citizen has little choice but to cut consumption and curtail their dreams.
NSC huddle
04 Jan, 2023

NSC huddle

THE nation’s top civilian and military officials put their heads together in the just concluded National Security...
Polio immunisation drive
04 Jan, 2023

Polio immunisation drive

THE first polio drive of the new year in KP is set to vaccinate 7.2m children. This drive is crucial, because all ...
CT training
Updated 03 Jan, 2023

CT training

The government, together with the military high command, needs to update CT training modules for both the military and the police forces.
Utility Store prices
03 Jan, 2023

Utility Store prices

DELAYING important policy decisions till the eleventh hour can create unwanted complications in their ...
Addressing crime
03 Jan, 2023

Addressing crime

A STUDY conducted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute has made important revelations about the incidence of...