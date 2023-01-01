Year ends, but killings go on: Muggers claim life of another youth in Karachi

• BBA student Jahangir Sohail of Iqra University shot twice over resistance

• JI, MQM-P slam police for failing to curb street crime

KARACHI: The year 2022 has ended with the killing of another young student by armed muggers as Karachiites continue to lose their loved ones to ruthless criminals operating in the metropolis with complete impunity.

The latest victim, 25-year-old Jahangir Sohail, was a BBA student at a private university.

The young man was standing outside his home in Sector 8, North Karachi, when two armed muggers riding on a motorbike emerged there, held him at gunpoint and tried to rob him. As he put up resistance, they shot him twice and fled with his belongings, including a camera, equipment and a mobile phone.

Jahangir was a third year student of BBA programme in Iqra University and a professional photographer. He arrived home after covering an event when the robbery incident occurred.

The victim was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital by his neighbours.

The victim’s brother told Dawn that doctors at the hospital referred the patient to the Aga Khan University Hospital saying that they didn’t have expertise to deal with such bullet injury case as one of the bullets had passed through the spinal cord which might paralyse him for life. He was then taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital, where he died.

‘Everyone’s loss’

Jahangir, who was the youngest of the family, had one sister, a brother and mother, while his father had already passed away.

Hameez Mallick, Jahangir’s childhood friend, told Dawn that the victim was a simple person who had nothing to do with anyone.

“Although he was a BBA student, he was pursuing photography professionally since it was his passion.”

He brushed aside the rumours circulating on social media that he recently started his photography and said: “He has been doing it for some four-five years. He recently upgraded his cameras and equipment.”

“He was a very nice person. The youngest of his family so you must realise that he was the most favourite child. He had a kind heart and pure nature and used to live a very simple life where he used to go to university, cover events and head back straight home. This most definitely is a loss for everyone who had any connection with him,” he concluded.

Arham Sohail, victim’s brother, said: “I was not at home at the time. I received a call from my mother that my younger brother has been shot and taken to the hospital by the neighbours. I rushed to the hospital and we then took him to the AKUH where he had his last breath.”

Funeral amid moving scenes

The funeral prayers were held in the area mosque which was also attended by Jamaat-i-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman. He was laid to rest at a local graveyard amid moving scenes.

The Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan released a statement on the said incident and asked the Sindh chief minister and inspector general of police to take action against the DSP and SHO of the areas, where such incidents happen.

“It feels like the city has been left at the mercy of criminals,” statement said.

An FIR was registered at the Sir Syed Town police station under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 393 (attempt to commit robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, january 1st, 2023