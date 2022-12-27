DAWN.COM Logo

Another young man shot dead by robbers over resistance in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 27, 2022 Updated December 27, 2022 09:24am

KARACHI: Another young man was gunned down by armed robbers over resistance in Surjani Town, police said on Monday.

They said that the incident took place late on Sunday night when Asmatullah, 27, was shot and killed during a robbery near Umer Farooq Chowrangi, Sector 50-B.

He was intercepted by armed muggers riding on a motorbike and as soon as he offered some resistance one of them shot him and rode away.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to fulfil medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a young man was shot dead allegedly by his friends on way home from a dance party in Baldia Town early on Monday morning, according to police.

Ittehad Town police SHO Ghulam Rasool Arbab said Rafiullah was traveling in a car when three suspects riding a motorbike opened fire on him near Eidgah ground.

The officer said the victim was a scrap dealer originally hailed from Laki Marwat in the KPK.

Suspect killed in ‘encounter’

A suspected robber was shot dead in an encounter, who, along with his accomplice, snatched a motorbike from a citizen and injured him over resistance off Superhighway on Monday, according to officials.

Police said two armed suspects had snatched the motorcycle from a complainant, Sultan Khan, 20, near Chakar Hotel, and shot and injured him over resistance before fleeing.

In the meantime, during snap checking jointly carried out by police and Rangers, they were signalled to stop. But they opened fire on the law enforcers and after an exchange of firing, one suspect identified as Bilal Afghani was shot dead while his accomplice named as Babu was arrested in injured condition.

The police recovered two pistols, 40 rounds and a snatched motorbike from them.

Separately, a Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) spokesperson in a statement said that suspect Bilal Afghani was involved in robberies, street crimes and other heinous activities in the Sohrab Goth and Northern Bypass areas.

He said that two days ago, both suspects had snatched a weapon and mobile phone from a security guard in Faqeera Goth and shot him dead over resistance.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2022

