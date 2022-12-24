Mob lynches suspected robber, injures another in Karachi’s Orangi Town

A mob lynched a suspect and injured another during a failed robbery bid in Karachi’s Orangi Town on Saturday evening, police confirmed.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Pakistan Bazaar Station House Officer (SHO) Riaz Ahmed Bhutto said two suspects snatched Rs20,000 from a shop at Islam Chowk in Orangi Town Sector 11.

He added that a mob gathered outside the shop when the robbery was taking place. “One suspect attempted to flee on a motorbike after opening fire while another unarmed suspect was caught by the mob who subjected him to a severe beating,” the SHO said.

Bhutto added the mob was able to nab the fleeing suspect and beat him too.

The SHO said both injured suspects were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where one, identified as 30-year-old Ahmed, was pronounced dead on arrival while his accomplice, identified as 22-year-old Zubair Rauf, was admitted for treatment.

Bhutto said the police recovered a pistol and a motorbike from the suspects’ possession, adding that the bike was “snatched from Gulshan-i-Iqbal recently”.

Street crimes have been on the rise in the metropolis.

On Wednesday, a young man and a police officer were shot dead by suspected robbers in two different incidents that occurred in the same area of Korangi.

On Tuesday, a suspect was lynched for shooting a young man over resistance in Korangi.