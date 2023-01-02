Govt taking measures to curb street crime, says Murad

KARACHI: Commenting on the alarming rise in incidents of mugging and killings over resistance, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that his government was taking measures to curb street crime in the metropolis.

He said this while talking to the media during his visit to the city in which he inspected the ongoing construction of Malir Expressway, Red Line, flyover and underpass in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

He said that there were some issues with the Karachi Safe City project but they had been rectified now. “Work has been expedited on the project, which will be completed in phases,” he said.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party had delivered in this city in terms of restoration of law and order and development and he was confident that the people would choose his party in the Jan 15 local government elections.

Says people will elect PPP man as mayor; inspects work on Malir Expressway, Red Line

At the outset, the CM extended greetings to the people of Pakistan, particularly of the province, and hoped the new year would prove to be the year of stability, socio-political and economic development, and an end to terrorism which has started emerging again.

He said that the people of this city knew very well which party had served them in true letter and spirit.

To a question, he said the next mayor of Karachi would be elected by the people and “I am sure they would elect PPP because it has served them, and owned them”.

Talking about the drainage system of the city, he said that in the past the roads used to remain submerged for many days when it had rained but after the development of the sewerage system and reconstruction of storm water drains the rainwater drained out well in time.

Malir Expressway to be partially open in August

About Malir Expressway, he told the media that the project started from Korangi and ended at Malir-Kathore.

He announced that the expressway would be opened partially in August this year.

He said that the population of the city had increased manifolds. “Due to the phenomenal population growth, increase in vehicular traffic, congestion and traffic jams occur on major roads of the city, hence road users are facing inconvenience/hazards like wastage of time, fuel, environmental pollution, and accidents.”

He said considering the traffic situation his government decided to provide the shortest alternate route to connect M-9 with the city centre. He added that after a thorough study it was decided that the best option was the construction of a six-lane dual expressway along the left bank of the Malir tiver, starting from KPT Interchange near Qayyumabad and ending at M9 at Kathore.

The CM visited the ongoing earthwork and construction of the EBM and Shah Faisal interchanges.

He also visited the ongoing development work of Red Line infrastructure at Checkpost-6, Malir Cantt.

Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon and the engineer concerned briefed the chief minister about the project and its ongoing work.

The CM said that Red Line was being developed at the cost of over Rs28 billion. He added that it would start from Numasih Chowrangi to Malir Halt.

At the conclusion of his visit, the CM inspected the ongoing work to construct a flyover and an underpass at the Johar Chowrangi.

Published in Dawn, january 2th, 2023