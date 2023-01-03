DAWN.COM Logo

Poll on Senate seat vacated by Vawda on Jan 25

Iftikhar A. Khan Published January 3, 2023 Updated January 3, 2023 09:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced the schedule for election on a Senate seat which fell vacant after the resignation of former PTI leader Faisal Vawda.

According to the schedule issued by the ECP, polling for the vacant Senate seat will be held on January 25 in the Sindh Assembly building. Candidates can submit their nomination papers from January 7 to 9, the ECP said. Lists of the candidates will be displayed on January 20.

Mr Vawda had resigned from the Senate seat on Dec 28.

The ECP had on Dec 8 restored Mr Vawda as a senator and withdrew the victory notification of Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro, who had won the seat following Mr Vawda’s disqualification over hiding his US citizenship.

The ECP, in line with the orders of the Supreme Court, withdrew the notification which de-seated Mr Vawda from the Senate seat and restored the notification dated March 10, 2021, declaring him a returned candidate.

Mr Vawda had resigned from the Senate seat under a commitment given to the Supreme Court, paving the way for new election.

Published in Dawn, january 3th, 2023

