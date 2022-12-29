Faisal Vawda finally quits Senate

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Faisal Vawda on Wednesday finally resigned as senator in line with a commitment he gave to the apex court.

He handed over his resignation to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani during a meeting. The resignation was accepted and a notification was issued.

Vawda, who had been disqualified and de-notified as senator by the ECP for concealing his US citizenship, had been reinstated on December 8, following an order by the Supreme Court.

The apex court while overturning Vawda’s lifelong disqualification had disqualified him from the current legislature after he admitted mistake of submitting a false affidavit.

The Supreme Court had set aside the ECP decision and ordered him to send his resignation to the Senate chairman. In its verdict, the apex court also declared him eligible for the next general elections and Senate elections.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2022