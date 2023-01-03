DAWN.COM Logo

Police unit to be set up for BRT security

APP Published January 3, 2023 Updated January 3, 2023 07:04am

PESHAWAR: Minister of transport and mass transit Malik Shah Mohammad Khan on Monday constituted a committee to suggest raising a dedicated police unit for securing the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route.

He was chairing a high-level meeting held here.

The meeting decided that the special security unit would comprise private security and police officials to secure the 27km BRT route.

The committee would be headed by managing director Urban Mobility Authority and comprised representatives of the department of home and tribal affairs, directorate of transport, the secretariat, the police department and traffic police. It would come up with solutions to ensure effective security of BRT passengers.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Malik Shah Mohammad said it was the responsibility of the provincial government to provide security to the people.

He said that successful launch of mega projects like BRT was no less than a blessing for the people. He said all possible steps would be taken to further improve BRT services, including security.

Published in Dawn, january 3th, 2023

