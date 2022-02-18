Peshawar BRT gets Gold Standard Service award

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) on Thursday received the Gold Standard Service award from Technical Committee of the BRT Standards for providing environment-friendly services to the people of provincial capital.

A statement issued here said the technical committee comprised of globally renowned experts that evaluated world-class BRT based on international best practices.

The award was given to KP Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash in a ceremony at the CM House.

Mr Bangash said on this occasion that it was a matter of honour for Peshawar that the BRT had achieved the world’s highest ranking in BRT service.

He said that Peshawar BRT was the recipient of this award for its passenger-oriented services, bus routes based on passengers’ needs, adopting clean technology for buses, improving safety, promoting non-motorised traffic and utilisation of maximum resources to facilitate the public at large.

Dr Walter Hook, a member of the technical committee of the BRT Standards, stated that Peshawar BRT was consistent in almost all respects in international best practices.

The statement said the Peshawar BRT was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Aug 13, 2020, with the aim to revolutionise the public transport system.

