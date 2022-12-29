Sharjeel, Shan named among probables for NZ ODIs

LAHORE: Pakistan’s interim national selection committee named top-order batters Sharjeel Khan and Shan Masood among the 22 probables for the upcoming three-match One-day International series against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Opener Sharjeel, 33, last featured for Pakistan in ODIs in January 2017 while Shan last played in 2019. Both left-handers played against Australia in their last 50-over matches for the national side.

The interim selection committee, led by former all-rounder Shahid Afridi, also named six uncapped players namely Abrar Ahmed — who is currently featuring in the Test series against New Zealand, Aamer Jamal, Ihsanullah, Kamran Ghulam, Qasim Akram and Tayyab Tahir.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi and batter Fakhar Zaman remain on the sidelines due to injuries and fitness issues.

“The selectors will announce the 16-player squad following the conclusion of the Pakistan Cup and during the second Test [against New Zealand], which will also be played in Karachi from Jan 2-6,” said a Pakistan Cricket Board news release.

The ODIs will be played on Jan 9, 11 and 13 in Karachi.

Probables: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Moham­mad Haris, Moham­mad Hasnain, Moham­mad Nawaz, Moha­mmad Rizwan, Moha­m­mad Was­im, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shahna­waz Dahani, Shan Masood, Shar­jeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2022