DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 08, 2022

Tri-series: Pakistan hammer New Zealand by six wickets to make it 2 wins in 2

AFP | Dawn.com Published October 8, 2022 Updated October 8, 2022 02:44pm
<p>Babar Azam led from the front as Pakistan hammered hosts New Zealand by six wickets in their tri-series Twenty20 international in Christchurch on Saturday. — PCB/Twitter</p>

Babar Azam led from the front as Pakistan hammered hosts New Zealand by six wickets in their tri-series Twenty20 international in Christchurch on Saturday. — PCB/Twitter

<p>Pakistan’s Haris Rauf (C) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Mark Chapman with teammates during the second cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan in the Twenty20 tri-series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 8, 2022. — AFP</p>

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf (C) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Mark Chapman with teammates during the second cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan in the Twenty20 tri-series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 8, 2022. — AFP

<p>New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson (C) and Pakistan Captain Babar Azam (R) during the toss. — Photo courtesy PCB Twitter</p>

New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson (C) and Pakistan Captain Babar Azam (R) during the toss. — Photo courtesy PCB Twitter

Babar Azam banked on the impressive work of pace duo Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim as Pakistan hammered hosts New Zealand by six wickets in their tri-series Twenty20 international in Christchurch on Saturday.

The Pakistan skipper, during a successful run chase of 148, scored an unbeaten 79 off 53 balls at a strike rate of 149.05 to make it two wins out of two for his side in the tournament. The Green Shirts had beaten Bangladesh in their first match at the same venue on Friday.

The three teams are using the week-long tournament to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia this month.

Earlier today, after choosing to bat first, the Black Caps appeared to be on course for a modest total at Hagley Oval before Chapman’s 32 off 16 balls, which featured three fours and two sixes.

New Zealand laid the foundation of their innings through opener Devon Conway (36 off 35) and captain Kane Williamson (31 off 30), although both struggled for timing during a 61-run stand for the second wicket.

It was another frustrating outcome for the accomplished Williamson, who has passed 50 on just two occasions in all formats over the last 18 months, a period that has encompassed 29 innings.

He was clean-bowled attempting a slog-sweep off-spinner Mohammad Nawaz, while Chapman holed out to a slower ball from Pakistan’s best bowler, paceman Haris Rauf (3-28).

Teams

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 08, 2022 12:28pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Wdai
Oct 08, 2022 02:17pm
Again Asif Ali...not a good fielder, not a bowler and not a batsman.. Scores some sixes in 1 out of 20 matches
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More leaks
Updated 08 Oct, 2022

More leaks

AFTER a week-long lull, the leaks have started again. Two new recordings surfaced on social media on Friday,...
Subsidy for exporters
08 Oct, 2022

Subsidy for exporters

THE government decision to continue massive electricity subsidies for wealthy textile exporters is but a temporary...
Hindutva unleashed
08 Oct, 2022

Hindutva unleashed

ACROSS India, Hindutva — now supported by the state — is bearing its fangs in ever uglier ways. A few decades...
Another U-turn?
Updated 07 Oct, 2022

Another U-turn?

The PTI’s decision to take back its resignations could herald a twist in the tussle playing out in Islamabad.
Renewed TTP threat
07 Oct, 2022

Renewed TTP threat

THE interior ministry’s call for ‘extreme vigilance’ and instructions to security forces to conduct ‘search...
Women’s gala in GB
07 Oct, 2022

Women’s gala in GB

REGRESSIVE forces, once again, nearly had their way — this time in Gilgit-Baltistan. A three-day sporting gala for...