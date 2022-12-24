Mubasir dazzles as Northern down CP; Balochistan, KP win in Pakistan Cup

KARACHI: All-rounder Mubasir Khan’s stellar run in the ongoing Pakistan Cup continued as the 20-year-old smashed his second century in the tournament before picking up four wickets to help Northern beat Central Punjab by 23 runs here at the State Bank Stadium.

Mubasir plundered the Central Punjab bowlers for seven sixes and five fours in his blistering 62-ball unbeaten knock of 102 as Northern posted 303-7 after opting to bat first.

The youngster, who has been consistently performing with both bat and ball since the last two years in the domestic circuit, built on opener Haider Ali’s 87-ball 77 and Zeeshan Malik’s 41 off 63.

In response, Central Punjab were bowled out for 280 in nearly 48 overs with half centuries by Tayyab Tahir and Ahmed Shehzad went in vain for them.

While Tayyab added 61 off 70, Ahmed made a 54-run contribution before both were dismissed by Mubasir. The off-spinner then went on to pick up the wickets of Qasim Akram and Aamer Yamin to register figures of 4-51.

Saad Nasim and Usman Shinwari with three and two victims respectively, took the remaining Central Punjab wickets.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Sindh by four wickets as spinner Sajid Khan and Khalid Usman and pacer Ihsanullah equally shared nine wickets between them to restrict Sindh to 233.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ticked off the target in 36.1 overs with Israrullah and Waqar Ahmed providing the momentum with a 92-run partnership. Israrullah made 61 off 59 and Waqar scored 59 off 45.

Balochistan chased down Southern Punjab’s 219 with six wickets in hand at the NBP Sports Complex. Imran Butt top-scored with 101-ball 72 in the run chase and was duly supported by Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (37 off 58), Bismillah Khan (33 off 35) and Haseebullah (33 off 48).

Southern Punjab were bowled out in 45.5 overs as Kashif Bhatti and Yasir Shah — the two spinners — equally shared six wickets. Mohammad Junaid took two wickets.

Summarised scores:

Northern beat Central Punjab by 23 runs at State Bank Stadium

NORTHERN 303-7 in 50 overs (Mubasir Khan 102 not out, Haider Ali 77, Zeeshan Malik 41, Umar Amin 34; Usama Mir 4-45); CENTRAL PUNJAB 280 in 47.5 overs (Tayyab Tahir 61, Ahmed Shehzad 54, Zafar Gohar 39; Mubasir Khan 4-51, Saad Nasim 3-43)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Sindh by four wickets at the UBL Sports Complex

SINDH 233 in 42.2 overs (Danish Aziz 53, Saim Ayub 35; Sajid Khan 3-38, Ihsanullah 3-39, Khalid Usman 3-46); KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA 234-6 in 36.1 overs (Israrullah 61, Waqar Ahmed 59; Anwar Ali 2-25)

Balochistan beat Southern Punjab by six wickets at the NBP Sports Complex

SOUTHERN PUNJAB 219 in 45.5 overs (Arafat Minhas 82, Usman Salahuddin 80; Yasir Shah 3-41, Kashif Bhatti 3-48); BALOCHISTAN 223-4 in 45.4 overs (Imran Butt 72, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 37; Faisal Akram 3-47)

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2022