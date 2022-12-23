DAWN.COM Logo

KP Assembly deputy speaker Mahmood Jan unhurt in firing in Peshawar’s Shagai: police

Sirajuddin Published December 23, 2022 Updated December 23, 2022 03:47pm
<p>The scene of the attack in Shagai on Friday.—Photo provided by author</p>

The scene of the attack in Shagai on Friday.—Photo provided by author

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan remained unhurt on Friday as shots were fired near a gathering he was attending in Peshawar’s Shagai area, police said.

“Mahmood Jan remained unhurt in the attack,” SSP Operations Peshawar Police Kashif Abbasi told Dawn.com. He added that the police were conducting a search operation in the area to arrest the miscreants.

The motive of the attack could not be ascertained as yet, he added.

Dawn.com has reached out to Jan for comment.

Jan was elected to the KP assembly on a general seat in 2018 and went on to become the deputy speaker that same year.

More to follow.

