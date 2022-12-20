DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 20, 2022

IB sub-inspector martyred in Peshawar attack

Dawn Report Published December 20, 2022 Updated December 20, 2022 10:32am

PESHAWAR: A Sub-Inspector of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was martyred in an attack occurred in the jurisdiction of Mathra police station here on Monday.

According to the police, Shaukat Mehboob, an IB Sub-Inspector, was on his way back home after buying essentials from the market when unidentified men opened fire at him.

The officials said that the area had been cordoned off and a search operation was launched to trace the attackers. They said that empty shells were recovered from the crime scene. They said that the body was shifted to hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Lance Naik Sardar Khan of Frontier Constable (FC), who was martyred in a militant attack at the Manikhel checkpost in Bannu district, was laid to rest in his he ancestral graveyard in Battgram area of Charsadda on Monday.

FC personnel presented a guard of honour at the martyr’s grave.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ignorance requires treatment
Dec 20, 2022 10:57am
How many will keep getting martyred? Why can’t this country function like other countries?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ghosts of the past
Updated 20 Dec, 2022

Ghosts of the past

Elahi's defence of Gen Bajwa also brought back into the limelight a poorly kept secret — that the PTI’s rise was orchestrated by the establishment.
Glorious World Cup
20 Dec, 2022

Glorious World Cup

LIONEL Messi was already a legend when he played his second World Cup at the age of 22. Sporting immortality, ...
Planned growth
20 Dec, 2022

Planned growth

PAKISTAN is rapidly urbanising, yet its cities are mostly growing in a haphazard fashion, without the requisite...
Dire straits
Updated 19 Dec, 2022

Dire straits

Global economic conditions are not particularly healthy either, putting pressure on people’s pockets.
Bad air
19 Dec, 2022

Bad air

CLIMATE-related catastrophes can have devastating effects on lives and livelihoods, as this year’s ‘monster...
Ali Wazir’s incarceration
19 Dec, 2022

Ali Wazir’s incarceration

THE malice in the state’s violation of Ali Wazir’s right to due process is plain to see. The MNA for South...