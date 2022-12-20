IB sub-inspector martyred in Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR: A Sub-Inspector of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was martyred in an attack occurred in the jurisdiction of Mathra police station here on Monday.

According to the police, Shaukat Mehboob, an IB Sub-Inspector, was on his way back home after buying essentials from the market when unidentified men opened fire at him.

The officials said that the area had been cordoned off and a search operation was launched to trace the attackers. They said that empty shells were recovered from the crime scene. They said that the body was shifted to hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Lance Naik Sardar Khan of Frontier Constable (FC), who was martyred in a militant attack at the Manikhel checkpost in Bannu district, was laid to rest in his he ancestral graveyard in Battgram area of Charsadda on Monday.

FC personnel presented a guard of honour at the martyr’s grave.

