Bangladesh look to bounce back, India aim at clean sweep

DHAKA: As Bangladesh look to bounce back after a 188-run defeat in the first Test at Chittagong, India will keep in view crucial world Test Championship points during the second Test starting here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Thursday.

Apart from inflicting a 2-0 whitewash, India will look to consolidate their second place on the World Test Championship points table when they take on Bangladesh.

With Rohit Sharma ruled out of the second Test with an injured thumb, KL Rahul will lead the team and the possibility of the management tinkering with the winning combination is very less.

However, the entire focus will be on senior batter Virat Kohli, who managed to score only 20 runs in India’s 188-run win in 1st Test.

INDIA UPBEAT OVER RAHUL

Meanwhile, Rahul suffered a blow to his hand during practice but the touring side are optimistic the opener will play the second Test.

“It doesn’t [look serious],” India batting coach Vikram Rathour told reporters on Wednesday. “He [Rahul] seems to be fine. Hopefully he’ll be okay. The doctors are looking at it, but hopefully he’ll be okay.”

Should Rahul miss the second Test, vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara is likely to lead the side.

Rahul’s injury could mean a Test debut for opener Abhimanyu Easwaran who was added to the squad following Rohit’s injury.

India’s pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are among the several frontline players missing the series with injuries.

