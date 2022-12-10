DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 10, 2022

India’s Kishan smashes quickest ODI double hundred in consolation win over Bangladesh

AFP Published December 10, 2022 Updated December 10, 2022 07:20pm
<p>India’s Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the third and final one-day international cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, Bangladesh on Dec 10. — AFP</p>

India’s Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the third and final one-day international cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, Bangladesh on Dec 10. — AFP

India’s Ishan Kishan smashed the quickest double century in men’s one-day international (ODI) cricket on Saturday in a consolation 227-run victory over Bangladesh in their third and final ODI on Saturday, having lost the first two.

Kishan, who was playing in the dead rubber only because India skipper Rohit Sharma had been sidelined through injury, raced to a double century in 126 balls to become only the seventh batsman to score 200 in ODIs.

Sharma has three 200-plus knocks in ODIs and holds the record of 264. Kishan eventually fell for 210 after blasting past his first century in this format.

Kishan’s 131-ball blitz included 10 sixes and 24 fours, and completely overshadowed Virat Kohli’s 113 off 91 balls.

The duo put on a massive 290 runs to power India to their fourth-highest ODI total of 409-8.

“When I got out, 15 overs were left. I could’ve scored 300 also,” the left-handed batsman said at the innings break.

“The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was very clear — if the ball is there [to be hit], I’ll go for it.”

He also thanked Kohli for guiding him throughout the knock.

“He was spot on with which bowlers I needed to target. He was calming me down when I was in my 90s.

“I wanted to bring it up with a six, but he said to get it in singles as it’s my first.”

Bangladesh, who went into the match with an unassailable 2-0 lead, were all out for 182 in 34 overs in reply, succumbing to their heaviest-ever ODI defeat by runs.

The sides will play two Tests later this month.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali Khan(NYS)
Dec 10, 2022 07:57pm
Useless milestone- and the useless comment regarding 300 more runs. Stay grounded and be modest.
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Dec 10, 2022 08:25pm
But when they play against worthy competitors they collapse
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Declining reserves
Updated 10 Dec, 2022

Declining reserves

Instead of challenging the IMF for telling us to put our house in order, we must take a hard look at our situation.
PM vindicated
10 Dec, 2022

PM vindicated

THAT the Mail on Sunday has retracted and issued an apology for allegations in a defamatory article against Shehbaz...
Human Rights Day
10 Dec, 2022

Human Rights Day

AS we mark World Human Rights Day today, Dec 10, it is worth asking whether much has changed over the year past....
Breaking the deadlock
09 Dec, 2022

Breaking the deadlock

It is time for PDM and PTI to show flexibility and realise that the future of over 240m people is at stake.
A targeted killing
09 Dec, 2022

A targeted killing

IF there were any doubts about a sinister, transnational plot to kill journalist Arshad Sharif, the 592-page report...
Dog-bite epidemic
09 Dec, 2022

Dog-bite epidemic

AN exploding population of stray canines has fuelled a dog-bite epidemic in Sindh, with the provincial health...