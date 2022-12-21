DAWN.COM Logo

Gambian body blames Indian firm for 70 child deaths

Reuters Published December 21, 2022 Updated December 21, 2022 09:49am

DAKAR: A parliamentary committee in Gambia said on Tuesday that India-based drug maker Maiden Phar­maceuticals was responsible for the deaths of at least 70 children from acute kidney injury and called on the government to pursue legal action.

The World Health Organisation said in October four medicinal syrups made by Maiden and imported by a local wholesaler were likely linked to the deaths, which have shocked the West African country since July. The drugs were pulled from the shelves and Maiden’s production licence in India was suspended.

According to the WHO, lab analysis confirmed “unacceptable” amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol in the medicines made by Maiden.

After its investigation, Gambia’s select committee on health reached a similar conclusion. “All the cases of AKI are linked to the consumption of contaminated medical products...manufactured by Maiden Pharm­aceuticals,” the committee’s chairperson Amadou Camara said in a statement to parliament.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2022

T-man
Dec 21, 2022 10:38am
What else one can expect from Modi's fascist regime.
