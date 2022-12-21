Gambian body blames Indian firm for 70 child deaths

DAKAR: A parliamentary committee in Gambia said on Tuesday that India-based drug maker Maiden Phar­maceuticals was responsible for the deaths of at least 70 children from acute kidney injury and called on the government to pursue legal action.

The World Health Organisation said in October four medicinal syrups made by Maiden and imported by a local wholesaler were likely linked to the deaths, which have shocked the West African country since July. The drugs were pulled from the shelves and Maiden’s production licence in India was suspended.

According to the WHO, lab analysis confirmed “unacceptable” amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol in the medicines made by Maiden.

After its investigation, Gambia’s select committee on health reached a similar conclusion. “All the cases of AKI are linked to the consumption of contaminated medical products...manufactured by Maiden Pharm­aceuticals,” the committee’s chairperson Amadou Camara said in a statement to parliament.

