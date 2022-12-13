DAWN.COM Logo

Imran trying to make new army chief controversial, says Suleman

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 08:08am

LAHORE: Suleman She­hbaz, the son of PM Shehbaz Sharif, has accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of trying to make the new army chief controversial.

Mr Suleman, who recently returned to the country after a four-year self-imposed exile, from London, said on Monday: “Imran Khan is now trying to make the new [army] chief controversial and we condemn this. Khan earlier had called the neutrals [establishment] animal.”

He asked Mr Khan to tell the people why he had offered a “lifetime extension” to former COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa.

He also asked the ousted premier to give an explanation on the corruption allegations against his “front person”, Farah.

“I want to tell Mr Khan that the Election Comm­ission, not the military, has [the right] to decide about the elections,” he said.

Suleman Shehbaz returned from London days after the Islamabad High Court barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accou­ntability Bureau (NAB) from arresting him in an assets-beyond-means reference, while hearing his petition for protective bail that would enable him to surrender before a trial court.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2022

AHAQ
Dec 13, 2022 08:26am
Whatever has happened to his corruption cases and how come he is indulging in politics after having just landed in the country? Nawaz Sharif testing the waters.
Reply Recommend 0
Concerned citizen
Dec 13, 2022 08:30am
Now “ world famous money launderer “ has a an opinion on Pak politics - what a country ?
Reply Recommend 0
Thecommons
Dec 13, 2022 08:30am
And what right this corrupt have of speaking? These second generation corrupts probably bet on the apathy of the masses
Reply Recommend 0
Scanner
Dec 13, 2022 08:31am
Who are you?
Reply Recommend 0
Queen
Dec 13, 2022 08:32am
Who is Suleman? Does he hold any public office important enough to make comments on country's most popular leader?
Reply Recommend 0
Adam khan (Canada)
Dec 13, 2022 08:35am
A crook will now give us lecture. Amazing
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Dec 13, 2022 08:41am
Who is he to give statements like this? Why is he even getting coverage on media?
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Dec 13, 2022 08:45am
Look at this Pot calling the Kettle black.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Aswani
Dec 13, 2022 08:50am
Look who is talking. Self privileged, NRO 2 beneficiary, proclaim offender
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Dec 13, 2022 08:50am
What public or party office this indicted person holds to be demanding answers from ANYONE.
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Dec 13, 2022 08:51am
Suleman Shabaz you need to be in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Dec 13, 2022 08:52am
Being the current PM’s son, is the ONLY qualification of this dude.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Dec 13, 2022 08:59am
Why is this family still not in jail after corruption has been proven against them multiple times.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 13, 2022 08:59am
Just back from absconding and instead of enjoying his freedom he is meddling in politics
Reply Recommend 0
Free Speech
Dec 13, 2022 09:02am
Wow. Before you lecture anyone, please tell us how did you become a multi billionaire without any documented income?
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Dec 13, 2022 09:06am
Please appear in public and make this statement on a loudspeaker
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Dec 13, 2022 09:09am
Now this Thief in Chief is talking.
Reply Recommend 0
Fraz
Dec 13, 2022 09:24am
Here comes our Hero
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Dec 13, 2022 09:31am
@Fraz, Number zero
Reply Recommend 0

