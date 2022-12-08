DAWN.COM Logo

PM’s son Suleman Shehbaz moves court ahead of return from exile

Atika Rehman Published December 8, 2022 Updated December 8, 2022 09:27am

ISLAMABAD/LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Suleman Shehbaz, is set to return to Pakistan after four years of self-exile in London, it emerged on Wednesday.

Mr Sharif, who left London for Madina to perform Umrah, is expected to reach Pakistan over the weekend.

He has already sought protective bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that would enable him to surrender before a trial court.

Mr Sharif has been in London with his family since 2018, when the National Accountability Bureau registered multiple cases against him ahead of the general election.

Arrest warrants had been issued for Mr Shahbaz on May 28, but the FIA told the court they could not be executed since Mr Shehbaz was not present at his address and had gone abroad.

A trial court declared him a proclaimed offender, along with another suspect in a Rs16 billion money laundering case, in July this year.

In December 2021, FIA submitted a challan against Shehbaz and Hamza to the special court for their alleged involvement in laundering Rs16 billion in a sugar scam.

According to the FIA report submitted to the court, the investigation team “detected 28 benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed from 2008-18. The FIA examined a money trail of 17,000 credit transactions.”

The report added that the amount was kept in “hidden accounts” and “given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity”.

In a statement, Mr Sharif said he was forced to leave Pakistan for the sake of his safety after “fake and manipulated cases” were registered against him and his family in order to “facilitate a new political order”.

“These cases were the worst example of political witch-hunt and political victimisation. There was no truth and not a scintilla of evidence of corruption in the cases cooked up by the National Accountability Bureau under the former NAB chairman Javed Iqbal and the Assets Recovery Unit,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2022

Kashif
Dec 08, 2022 08:00am
If a common man receives even 10 million in account bank would call him and question, how in theses benami accounts operate and banks do not question about source of money? Why not punish the Banks.
Frank
Dec 08, 2022 08:01am
So. Completely innocent?
Jigen.m19
Dec 08, 2022 08:16am
All rich, politically well connected criminals have now been given an NRO
Moth
Dec 08, 2022 08:35am
He is innocent. Clear him from all cases, just clear him.
M. Emad
Dec 08, 2022 08:52am
PM’s son ''forced to leave Pakistan'' in 2018.
AHAQ
Dec 08, 2022 08:53am
Looking forward to making mega corruption profits from the contracts on solar and windmill projects his father is planning to start.
Denali
Dec 08, 2022 08:53am
Sharif criminals starting their return - to loot more
Syed Hafeez Imran
Dec 08, 2022 09:01am
@Moth, is it better to clear hum or clear all the filth and corruption????
Observer 2
Dec 08, 2022 09:09am
Another criminal known for money laundering will be given NRO...
Ak
Dec 08, 2022 09:26am
Come while papa is pm
Fragile State
Dec 08, 2022 09:27am
What we actually need is a tough Putin type general to arrest all these mafia's only then can we discuss the development of Pakistan.
saqib ali
Dec 08, 2022 09:27am
so, welcome to puraana Pakistan. awaiting for the sequel of "catch me if you can".
M. M. Amin (Old Ravian )
Dec 08, 2022 09:41am
@Frank , Elite can do no wrong !
shan
Dec 08, 2022 09:42am
He is so rich he don't have to worry.
Captain
Dec 08, 2022 10:00am
What a Country. Being RUN by Looters and Absconders and now all being Released One by One
Anila Qadri
Dec 08, 2022 10:19am
Thank you the power that be; for the loot in country!
Mustafa
Dec 08, 2022 10:21am
The return of the goon
Light at the end of the tunnel
Dec 08, 2022 10:26am
These people are just so tiresome!
A Bostonian
Dec 08, 2022 10:36am
This family has no shame has it?
