PM Shehbaz’s son Suleman returns to Pakistan after four years

Dawn.com Published December 11, 2022 Updated December 11, 2022 12:25pm
<p>Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, arrives back in Pakistan on Sunday and is greeted by family. — Screengrab from video on Twitter/pmln_org</p>

Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, arrives back in Pakistan on Sunday and is greeted by family. — Screengrab from video on Twitter/pmln_org

Suleman Shehbaz, the absconding son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, returned to Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday after four years of self-exile in London, according to the PML-N.

His return comes days after the Islamabad High Court barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and NAB from arresting him in an assets-beyond-means reference, while hearing his petition for protective bail that would enable him to surrender before a trial court.

Suleman had been in London with his family since 2018 when the National Accountability Bureau (FIA) registered multiple cases against him ahead of the general election and he left Pakistan after appearing in a few hearings.

Today, the party’s official Twitter account shared a video of Suleman returning home and meeting his father deferentially before giving him a hug. In the video, PM Shehbaz can be seen putting a garland on Suleman.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar can also be seen in the video.

He also shared the same video captioned: “Allahu Akbar, Alhumdulillah, SulemanSharif is back!”

Ahead of his return, Suleman issued a statement in which he said that he was forced to leave Pakistan for the sake of his safety after “fake and manipulated cases” were registered against him and his family in order to “facilitate a new political order”.

He termed the cases the “worst example of political witch-hunt and political victimisation” and claimed they were “cooked up by the National Accountability Bureau under the former NAB chairman Javed Iqbal and the Assets Recovery Unit”.

Cases against Suleman

In June 2020, the NAB had seized Suleman’s shares amounting to Rs2.0 billion in 16 companies along with cash worth Rs4.1 million held in three bank accounts as well as 10 marlas agricultural land and pieces of land spreading over 209 kanals.

NAB had also alleged that assets worth Rs3.3b had been identified back then as illegally accumulated by Suleman, his brother Hamza Shehbaz and their father Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the FIA report submitted to the court in December 2021, the investigation team “detected 28 benamidar accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed from 2008-18. The FIA examined a money trail of 17,000 credit transactions.

Arrest warrants had been issued for Suleman on May 28 but the FIA told the court they could not be executed since he was not present at his address and had gone abroad.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Dec 11, 2022 12:17pm
Merits hero's welcome. Only a super hero can do such a massive corruption and walk as a free man.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Dec 11, 2022 12:19pm
And I get a ticket for overspending by 8km/ph
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 11, 2022 12:23pm
There is no comparison of living 5 years in luxurious home in the UK and 5 years in horrors of local prisons!
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Dec 11, 2022 12:23pm
A great Christmas of the Elite corrupts in Pakistan. Democracy in the ditch while Mafias occupy the Crown.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan first
Dec 11, 2022 12:26pm
A wise man said they will clear their corruption cases
Reply Recommend 0
Human
Dec 11, 2022 12:28pm
What a country? Has common man left with any spine to question?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 11, 2022 12:29pm
PM Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman ''forced to leave Pakistan'' in 2018.
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Dec 11, 2022 12:32pm
Disgraceful. No respect for the public and they wonder why no one votes for them.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Dec 11, 2022 12:40pm
Corrupt rule Ok!
Reply Recommend 0
Alexa
Dec 11, 2022 12:41pm
Whatever NAB nabbed gets undone. I think next step us to nab NAB and be done with it
Reply Recommend 0
Alexa
Dec 11, 2022 12:42pm
Give him back all that was seized. The poor guy needs a living
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Dec 11, 2022 12:43pm
Shame of all of them who greeted him
Reply Recommend 0
Rwk
Dec 11, 2022 12:44pm
Second piece of NRO.
Reply Recommend 0
Chengez K
Dec 11, 2022 12:46pm
@Adnan Mazher Khan, At least he was not selling Tosha Khana watches in black !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Dec 11, 2022 12:47pm
Only in Pakistan are convicted welcomed with open arms and walk on red carpets.
Reply Recommend 0
Khattak school of motoring.
Dec 11, 2022 12:49pm
I wonder how many innocent souls are rotting in Pakistani jail while criminals get hero's welcome.
Reply Recommend 0
Fraz
Dec 11, 2022 12:54pm
A hero's welcome
Reply Recommend 0
Fraz
Dec 11, 2022 12:57pm
Look at thousands and thousands of people line up from Islamabad Airport to Prime Minister house to welcome our Hero, who had to spend miserable four years in England, Welcome back out hero, We look forward to your financial bookkeeping services for Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

