DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 06, 2022

Suleman Shehbaz sends Rs1bn defamation notice to Imran Ismail

Rana Bilal Published July 6, 2022 - Updated July 6, 2022 07:32pm
<p>A combination photo of Salman Shehbaz and PTI leader Imran Ismail. — AFP/APP</p>

A combination photo of Salman Shehbaz and PTI leader Imran Ismail. — AFP/APP

Listen to article

Suleman Shehbaz, the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, sent a Rs1billion defamation notice to PTI leader Imran Ismail for claiming that he owned a solar power company and benefitted from the government’s policies.

On Sunday, the former Sindh governor had accused PM Shehbaz of helping his son secure contracts for his solar energy company during a recent trip to Turkey. He had, however, referred to the PM’s son as Salman.

“The cabinet has decided to shift government buildings to solar energy. Instead of improving diplomatic relations with Turkey, Shehbaz negotiated deals for his son’s solar energy [company] and now solar [panels] will be bought from Salman’s company,” Ismail had said.

The allegation was today countered with a defamation notice, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com. It states that Suleman did not even own a company that provides or does business in solar panels.

It termed Ismail’s allegations as a “huge pile of lies”. It added that no contracts were signed in Turkey for the provision of solar panels since Suleman did not own any company in the first place.

The notice said Suleman did not stand to benefit from the federal government’s decision to pursue alternative sources of energy, and since he was not in the cabinet, or occupied any government office, he was not tethered to the cabinet’s decision.

The notice said Ismail had “maliciously” attacked Suleman with “a bunch of concocted statements”.

The defamation notice called on Ismail to rectify his actions within 14 days through the following acts:

  • Immediately remove the defamatory tweets
  • Post a tweet apologising publicly and specifically stating that the allegations were “false, frivolous and incorrect” and stood withdrawn
  • Issue an unconditional written apology
  • Abstain from making any further unsubstantiated allegations against Suleman
  • Pay Rs1bn in damages

The notice warned that Suleman reserved the right to avail all available legal remedies if the above steps were not taken within 14 days.

Responding to the notice, Ismail said he “welcomed” it and doubled down on his claims, saying he stood by them.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jul 06, 2022 07:40pm
More money for oneself abroad. He is a declared absconder in money laundering case.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Miftah’s misery
Updated 06 Jul, 2022

Miftah’s misery

It cannot be easy to be finance minister in times like these, with friend and foe alike gunning for you over difficult decisions.
Phone tapping
06 Jul, 2022

Phone tapping

IT is the season of audio leaks. No sooner does one ‘incriminating’ clip lose its shock value than another...
Transgender job quota
06 Jul, 2022

Transgender job quota

IN a society where transgender persons often face violence and abuse, the Sindh Assembly’s decision to reserve a...
Warming ties
05 Jul, 2022

Warming ties

BILATERAL ties with the US are clearly on the mend after an extensive rough patch under the PTI government. While ...
LNG emergency
Updated 05 Jul, 2022

LNG emergency

The problem is that Pakistan does not have sufficient cash at the moment to buy even a single LNG cargo at present prices.
The invisible half
05 Jul, 2022

The invisible half

WHAT better illustrates the Afghan Taliban’s misogynistic and mediaeval worldview than the fact that not a single...