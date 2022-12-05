DAWN.COM Logo

Bilawal sees no urgency for general elections

APP Published December 5, 2022 Updated December 5, 2022 09:15am
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during an interview with Al-Jazeera. — Screengrab via PPP YouTube
ISLAMABAD: While claiming that the coalition government has inherited from its predecessor a ‘divided country’ and a ‘collapsed economy’, Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said he did not see the need to hold early elections as was being demanded by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The incumbent government, however, was looking for solutions to internal problems and consensus at the international level, said Mr Bhutto-Zardari in an interview with Al-Jazeera.

The PPP chairman said in order to address the challenges inherited from the previous government, it was essential that the whole country get united as no single political party or individual could address the situation alone.

Rubbishing the accusations of a ‘foreign conspiracy’ behind Mr Khan’s removal, he said political leaders were supposed to speak the truth to their people instead of coming up with conspiracy theories. He said it was for the first time that a prime minister was removed constitutionally through a vote of confidence, not through a coup or court order.

When asked about the possibility of early elections, the PPP chairman said, instead of “furthering democracy”, the early elections would “further Khan’s agenda”.

He said it was important for the country to complete its five years term unless there was any urgency, which currently was not there.

To a question, the foreign minister said Kashmir was an unfinished agenda and since Narendra Modi’s election, the space for Muslims in India as well as Kashmir was shrinking.

Coming to Afghanistan, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said Pakistan would work with Afghan government to address the challenge posed by the terrorist outfits, he said, adding that the TTP had been involved in terror attacks.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2022

Justice
Dec 05, 2022 09:16am
Bilawal - FM without any experience. An intern not even learning while on the job.
Reply Recommend 0
Billo
Dec 05, 2022 09:17am
"Says govt inherited ‘divided’ country, collapsed economy." Ah, yes 6% GDP growth rate = collapsed economy. Enlighten us, in who's government did Fitch, S&P, Moody's rating go from stable to negative?
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Dec 05, 2022 09:20am
Really? And who actually destroyed and divided the country? PPP, PMLn and the generals in case you don’t remember beyond three years of PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Dec 05, 2022 09:24am
Obviously he’s gonna lose
Reply Recommend 0
Hkiahs
Dec 05, 2022 09:27am
Because he knows his party will for sure lose in Sindh after coming up general elections. Anyways who in the world cares what he says.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Dec 05, 2022 09:27am
Sure , enjoying a 7 star holiday on poor people's expense .
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Dec 05, 2022 09:29am
A good English speaking but most incompetent FM of Pakistan is on strike.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Dec 05, 2022 09:29am
This guy has No shame .
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Dec 05, 2022 09:30am
Young Zardari , if you claim you took over divided country, have courage, go to the poll and test your popularity.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Dec 05, 2022 09:39am
Bilawal is enjoyable pleasure leisure trips at expenditures of nation. Both PPP & PML(N) lost popularity. PDM will be on losing side.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Dec 05, 2022 09:43am
Most incompetent FM, an intern who is not learning the skills while on the job. No wonder why Pakistan didn't progress in the last 75 years while some other countries in the region excelled.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Dec 05, 2022 09:44am
Even his maternal grandfather took over a divided country. What can you expect more.
Reply Recommend 0

