Bilawal warns of consequences to Taliban isolation

AFP Published September 28, 2022 Updated September 28, 2022 12:31pm
<p>Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari praises Pakistan’s Covid response at global summit on pandemic. —MOFA Twitter/File</p>

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari wants the world to engage the Taliban, and has warned of dangerous consequences if Afghanistan’s rulers are again isolated.

In an interview with AFP on a visit to Washington, Bilawal cautioned against creating “parallel governance” after the United States, distrustful of the Taliban, put Afghanistan’s frozen assets in a professional fund in Switzerland.

“We’ve learned from the past that when we wash our hands and turn our backs, we end up creating unintended consequences and more problems for ourselves,” Bilawal said on Tuesday.

“I believe that our concerns of an economic collapse, of an exodus of refugees, of a threat of new recruits for organisations such as ISIS-K and others, outweigh concerns that there may be about their financial institutions,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had expressed similar views while addressing the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly last week.

In contrast to some previous officials, Bilawal offered no warm words for the Taliban in the interview with AFP.

But he said the Taliban needed “political space” on concerns such as women’s rights, which have been sharply curtailed.

“Throughout history, theocratic, autocratic regimes haven’t exactly tended to expand rights at times of economic strife,” he said. “In fact, they tend to hold on to cultural issues and other issues to engage their population.”

The US came away unpersuaded from a series of talks with the Taliban and in August said they had violated promises by welcoming Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was found at a house in Kabul and killed in a US strike.

‘Great power rivalries’

Bilawal, the Oxford-educated 34-year-old scion of a preeminent political dynasty, took office five months ago amid political turbulence after a no-confidence vote saw the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The strife comes as the country is ravaged by floods that have submerged one-third of the country, displacing millions.

At a meeting Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised long-term support. In a message less welcome by Pakistan, the top US diplomat also called on Islamabad to ask China to restructure debt accumulated as Beijing builds billions of dollars of infrastructure in a quest for Indian Ocean port access.

Asked about Blinken’s remarks, Bilawal said he has had “very productive conversations” with China and said he hoped that assistance after the historic floods “does not fall prey to great power rivalries and geostrategic issues”.

With Beijing seen by many Pakistanis as an uncritical ally, successive governments in Islamabad have rebuffed US calls to weigh in on the mass incarceration of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim people, a campaign Washington calls genocide.

“I’m sure that the United States would like for us to comment more on China’s internal affairs,” Bilawal said.

“But maybe if we start by addressing disputes that are recognised by bodies such as the United Nations as disputes of an international nature, that would be more productive.”

He was referring to the Kashmir issue, which has triggered two of the three full-fledged wars between India and Pakistan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu nationalist, in 2019 stripped Muslim-majority occupied Kashmir of its historic autonomy and opened the way for other Indian citizens to live there.

Bilawal recalled that when the PPP was in power in 2010, it moved to open trade with India, then led by prime minister Manmohan Singh.

“We were willing to take the political risk, stick our necks on the line, and touch the third rail of Pakistani politics — but because we knew that there was a rational, reasonable player on the other end who would perhaps be willing to reciprocate,” Bilawal said.

“Unfortunately, that space does not exist today. It’s a very different India. “

Comments (10)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 28, 2022 12:32pm
Look, who's talking?
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Sep 28, 2022 12:38pm
Indians are getting involved in Afghan soil and have been contributing to terrorist attack by joining hands with preperators
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
Sep 28, 2022 12:44pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, your FM
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Twoone
Sep 28, 2022 12:46pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, HE the Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 28, 2022 12:49pm
Why is this kid relevant. Mate your family has looted pakistan and now you walk around as if its your birth right to be a leader
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 28, 2022 12:55pm
Bilawal, foreign policy and world affairs genius is talking.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Sep 28, 2022 01:05pm
A novice, completely inexperienced in anything but politics, never held any professional job or ascertained any acclaim in anything, never met the Talibans. But he speaks on their behalf. I bet you he doesn't even know the first thing about their ideology, except the propaganda news he hears or watches on TV. Just as the Minster of Information is constantly glued to her iphone and gets all her information from her Facebook posts and followers.
Reply Recommend 0
KAJ
Sep 28, 2022 01:21pm
Earlier you were taking a tough stand against Taliban , a U turn is not understandable.
Reply Recommend 0
avtar
Sep 28, 2022 01:39pm
After having defacto recognizing Afghanistan, Pakistan should formally do so. Why is Pakistan lobbying by spending millions on this effort?
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Sep 28, 2022 01:50pm
Why are we even paying Bilawal any attention… he is FM only and only because his mother was a Bhutto!!! There is no merit involved!
Reply Recommend 0

