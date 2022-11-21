DNA samples of five collected over girl’s rape, murder in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Sunday sent DNA samples of five suspects detained for questioning in connection with the brutal rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Landhi.

The minor girl was kidnapped, raped and murdered on Wednesday and her body was found from a plot in the Muslimabad area of Landhi on Nov 18.

Malir SSP (Investigation) Arab Mahar said that the police conducted raids in the locality and detained five suspects over suspicions of their involvement in the gruesome incident. “Their DNA samples have been taken for cross-matching and the result is expected within next few days,” he said.

He said that he had met with the parents of the victim thrice and they expressed their ‘satisfaction’ over the investigation team.

To a question, he said the area was predominantly a low-income neighbourhood, where use of drugs was also common. He said that drug addicts were often seen near schools and on streets in the area.

Meanwhile, Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur has suspended Quaidabad SHO Mohammed Ameen Khoso and ordered an inquiry over his ‘conduct’.

He also suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shafiq and ASI Pervez Iqbal of the Quaidabad police station and ordered an inquiry against their conduct.

Such an action was taken against them in the wake of relatives’ complaints that they did not lodge an FIR despite multiple visits to the police station by the victim’s family.

