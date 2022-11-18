DAWN.COM Logo

7-year-old girl raped and murdered in Karachi’s Quaidabad: officials

Imtiaz Ali Published November 18, 2022 Updated November 18, 2022 07:22pm
<p>Locals protest the murder and rape of a minor girl in Karachi’s Quaidabad area. — Dawn News Tv</p>

The body of a 7-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered, was found in Karachi’s Quaidabad area on Friday, police and hospital officials said.

The body was found on a plot of an under-construction building near Mengal School in Landhi’s Muslimabad colony.

A large number of locals gathered at the spot and expressed their anger over the unfortunate incident.

Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur told Dawn.com that the girl had gone missing on Thursday around 2pm and her body was found today (Friday).

He added that the police were waiting for the doctors’ findings before pursuing further legal action.

The minor’s body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) to fulfil legal formalities.

‘Extensive injuries’

“The body of a minor was brought from the jurisdiction of PS Quaidabad with extensive injuries all over the body, especially the head,” Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com.

She added that preliminary examination is highly suggestive of vaginal and anal rape, and that “swabs have been prepared for semen serology, DNA profiling and cross-matching”.

“The postmortem findings are suggestive of asphyxia (strangulation) as the cause of death, however, visceral samples have been preserved for toxicological screening.”

Epidemic of crimes against minors

Last month, a homeless minor girl from flood-hit Shikarpur, dwelling on a footpath near Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Karachi’s Clifton area, was kidnapped and gang-raped by a group of men, according to police and hospital officials.

The police surgeon had confirmed that the 10-year-old girl went “missing” and was brought to the JPMC by her mother in a serious condition.

She was examined by a female medico-legal officer at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH).

“The examination revealed violent vaginal rape and physical injuries,” she had said.

Comments (14)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
VoiceOfReason
Nov 18, 2022 07:27pm
Find these culprits and feed them to the dogs alive.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 18, 2022 07:28pm
What a great, grave, grim, gruesome, gigantic, grisly, gross and ghastly tragedy? Are we still living in the dark ages? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Nov 18, 2022 07:28pm
Tears & anger. Get the DNA profile & hang the rapist. ASAP. This case should be handled like Zainab's in Kasur.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Nov 18, 2022 07:37pm
So sad, parents in Karachi must be extra careful in Karachi as things are not good. Please keep your kids inside home after school and keep exterior doors locked for safety for all.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Nov 18, 2022 07:38pm
Islamic republic of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Nov 18, 2022 07:41pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, “ Are we still living in the dark ages?”- not “we”, you people most certainly are.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 18, 2022 07:43pm
Looks like there is a psycho lose, it has happened third time in few months. Zardari police is shunting suitcases full of dollors to sind house in islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Yor
Nov 18, 2022 07:53pm
The rapist will roam around freely as usual. Nothing new here. Pakistan is no woman's country. Even children and animals are not safe here. The whole country has time to raise issues and protest over 'immoral' movies but will never raise their voice against immoral crimes happening in real life. Surely a movie is more important than a rape case, right? Hypocrisy at its peak!
Reply Recommend 0
zahid
Nov 18, 2022 07:55pm
Welcome to the Muslim Country Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Gabbar
Nov 18, 2022 07:56pm
@Constantine, is Delhi not the rape capital of the world? You guys are actually living in prehistoric ages
Reply Recommend 0
To be honest
Nov 18, 2022 07:59pm
she would have been dead the minute she was raped. she is mere 7, only a couple years since a child is age qualified to start school. a horrible act still it will take years to prosecute and convict these monsters meanwhile our top courts and executive are playing the dog's tail chase game
Reply Recommend 0
ABBAs kd
Nov 18, 2022 07:59pm
Remember Zainab from Kasur few years ago ? When would this Muslim society learn to better treat their Children & don't ever let them out unsupervised ?
Reply Recommend 0
Yor
Nov 18, 2022 08:02pm
The girl and her parents will be blamed as usual. What was she wearing? Why did you let her play alone outside? How about you focus on the fact that these psychos are raping even dead women?
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
Nov 18, 2022 08:02pm
These animals should be punished in public, that's the only solution. no sympathy for criminals like these. So sad these animals are part of our society.
Reply Recommend 0

