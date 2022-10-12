DAWN.COM Logo

Lahore court acquits PM Shehbaz, son Hamza in Rs16bn money laundering case

Rana Bilal Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 07:12pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and his son, former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz. — AFP/File</p>

A special court in Lahore on Wednesday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in a Rs16 billion money laundering case.

The brief verdict, which was reserved earlier in the day, was announced by Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the FIA had told the court that no direct transaction had been made in the bank accounts of PM Shehbaz and his son from benami (unnamed) accounts.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked Shehbaz and his two sons, Hamza and Suleman, in November 2020 under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, read with Section 3/4 of Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Suleman had been declared a proclaimed offender by the court for his constant absence in the trial proceedings.

Taking to Twitter, the premier thanked God for victory in the “false, baseless, and political revenge-based case of money laundering”. “We stand vindicated in front of the court, law and nation today,” he added.

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry, in an interview with DawnNewsTV, called the verdict “PML-N’s victory”, saying that “such fake cases were bound to be exposed one day”.

“Today is a day of victory and reflection,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PML-N, in a tweet on its official Twitter account, said: “Another fabricated case created for political victimisation comes to its inevitable end.”

Today’s hearing

At the outset of the hearing today, Advocate Amjad Pervez — who represents PM Shehbaz and former Punjab chief minister Hamza — requested the court to grant the premier another exemption from hearing due to his unavoidable official engagements.

The court had on Tuesday approved a similar request.

Pervez told Judge Awan that none of the witnesses recorded a testimony against the PM or his son. He accused the investigation officer of trying to present “twisted statements” of witnesses.

He castigated the FIA, saying the agency made the cases “on the basis of malice”.

According to the law, the prosecution has to prove its case, he argued, adding that the prosecution could not present any evidence on the charge of bribery so far.

FIA special prosecutor Farooq Bajwa told the court that co-suspect Masroor Anwar had been operating the bank account of Shehbaz Sharif, adding all benami accounts were operated by employees of the Ramzan Sugar Mills .

He said the account of another suspect Gulzar Ahmed continued to be operated even after this death.

“Do you have any evidence to corroborate to your statement,” the judge asked.

Bajwa responded that the available records did not have any proof in this regard.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge reserved his verdict into the case.

On Tuesday, the judge initially asked the prosecutor how many bank accounts were operated in the name of co-suspect Malik Maqsood Ahmad, a peon in Ramzan Sugar Mills, who died while absconding in the United Arab Emirates.

The prosecutor said eight bank accounts of Maqsood Ahmad had been mentioned in the challan. However, he maintained that there was no evidence of any direct deposit or withdrawal in the bank accounts of Shehbaz and Hamza.

The prosecutor said Hamza was a shareholder of the sugar mills, but there was no evidence that the transactions made in the bank accounts of the mills’ employees were made on his instructions.

The case

The FIA had in December 2021 submitted the challan against Shehbaz and Hamza to a special court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16bn in the sugar scam case.

“The investigation team has detected 28 benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed during 2008-18. The FIA examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions,” according to an FIA report submitted to the court.

The amount was kept in “hidden accounts” and given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity, the report added.

This amount (Rs16bn) has nothing to do with the sugar business (of the Shehbaz family), it claimed. The money received from the accounts of low-wage employees by Shehbaz was transferred outside Pakistan via hundi/hawala networks, ultimately destined for the beneficial use of his family members, the FIA had alleged.

“Eleven low-paid employees of the Sharif group who ‘held and possessed’ the laundered proceeds on behalf of the principal accused, are found guilty of facilitating money laundering. The three other co-accused of the Sharif group also actively facilitated the money laundering,” the agency had said.

nouman
Oct 12, 2022 03:08pm
Seems Imran Khan was right. These people came to power to remove their cases. FIA and NAB under PMLN control removing all their cases.
Reply Recommend 0
arselan
Oct 12, 2022 03:09pm
First they destroy our economy and now they get their cases magicly gone
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
Oct 12, 2022 03:10pm
Welcome to Pakistan the most corrupt country in the world
Reply Recommend 0
haroon
Oct 12, 2022 03:10pm
no wonder the world is laughing at us when criminals get their cases dismissed
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
Oct 12, 2022 03:11pm
What an embarrassment for the whole nation. Our PM is busy in getting his and his family’s cases clear.
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Oct 12, 2022 03:15pm
haha...never. a dull moment in the Banana Republic of Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Oct 12, 2022 03:18pm
Neutrals can install unelected criminals but the nation rejects sharifs and zardaris!
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Oct 12, 2022 03:22pm
No wonder why people of Pakistan criticise corrupt judiciary!
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Oct 12, 2022 03:23pm
Hence proved MNS and party have looted money and are absconders and are now vying to finish case under Govt influence …..
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Oct 12, 2022 03:23pm
All CRIMINALS now turning PIOUS and vice versa
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal
Oct 12, 2022 03:24pm
And this is the real NRO. Now they can fool poor Pakistani people again and buy another property in London.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Oct 12, 2022 03:31pm
Thank you very much neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 12, 2022 03:33pm
Lahore Court gives justice to Shariffs always., ever since justice Qayum did that.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 12, 2022 03:37pm
Welcome to purana Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 12, 2022 03:37pm
Seems like the only corrupt person in Pakistan is Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
OverseasPaki
Oct 12, 2022 03:46pm
PMLN pressured FIA to not provide evidence against them in court. What a banana republic this country has become? Corrupts can do billions of corruption by modifying the rules in their favour and IK being framed in senseless case As an overseas Pakistani I have no hope left for this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 12, 2022 03:49pm
There is no need to reserve the verdict. We all know the verdict. Might is Right, isn’t it.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Oct 12, 2022 03:52pm
I always knew they are innocent and hold to the highest standards of integrity
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Oct 12, 2022 03:57pm
@nouman, of course, as the Sharifs are innocent!
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Oct 12, 2022 03:58pm
@irfan, thanks to Imran Niazi
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan Tahir
Oct 12, 2022 04:02pm
NRO2 Corruption at its peak.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 12, 2022 04:15pm
Congratulation on NRO2. Oh BTW this tranlsates to roughly $10-$12bn dollars. Yes I repeat $10-12bn dollars. Remember we had to beg IMF for $1bn so all the best pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Oct 12, 2022 04:15pm
No prize for guessing what the verdict will be. LHC is a rubber stamp created for the benefit of the Sharifs. Nothing else matters to them.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 12, 2022 04:16pm
I wonder how much neutrals got for this. How much is their cut 10% or 90%???
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 12, 2022 04:21pm
There is no proof, why did they spend so much money in investigating if there was no evidence?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 12, 2022 04:23pm
Jinnah must be rolling in his grave so is Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan. They wasted their lives to serve this corrupt country.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim Ali
Oct 12, 2022 04:27pm
Business as usual. The politicians could not have carried out so much plunder alone. Impossible. There are those who show how money is to be made from every department be it health, finance, railways, steel mills, education and so on. Which is why we are ranked at the bottom of the table in every department. The politicians are the front men for the departments. And the businessman is the front man for the politicians. And this is the story of the look for the past 35 years
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 12, 2022 04:31pm
NRO2 in progress, they will get away easily
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 12, 2022 04:31pm
Justice system is rotten in this country
Reply Recommend 0
Nafis
Oct 12, 2022 04:38pm
Nothing wil happens
Reply Recommend 0
Laeeq
Oct 12, 2022 04:50pm
They will be given clean chit! Case closed! News over!
Reply Recommend 0
MUSTAFA
Oct 12, 2022 04:57pm
what a pity, our justice system is so much linked with being in government, no wonder why everyone wants to be in government all the time, come to power and do what ever you want to, as it is said jails are only for power and weak people.
Reply Recommend 0
Public View
Oct 12, 2022 05:05pm
No ethical value of the case defended with own prosecutors.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 12, 2022 05:07pm
The FIA had on Tuesday told the court that no direct transaction had been made in the bank accounts of PM Shehbaz and his son from benami accounts. Because they were made in Maqsood chaprasis account, who is now dead. How obvious is this case, yet everyone seems to be playing drama theater. Shebaz and hamza are convicted, cancel their bail and send them to jail. The lead imvestigator, Dr Rizwan, was murdered and second one is in ICU in hopital. Nation has had enough.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 12, 2022 05:11pm
Once a hustler, always a hoaxer, cheater, fraudster and swindler.
Reply Recommend 0
Nur Saleem
Oct 12, 2022 05:27pm
Amazing they own the company, billions go through their employees accounts but they can't be held accountable because the money never touched their personal accounts. What kind of kangaroo fia and courts are these? dont worry come to the public court via elections your family and your dynasatic politics have come to an end.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 12, 2022 05:27pm
A special court in Lahore on Wednesday reserved its verdict while hearing acquittal pleas filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in a Rs16 money laundering case. Both are convicted criminals, cancel their bail and issue interpol notice for their arrest. Kazakistan can put him in jail until police goes to fetch him, and brings him back in handcuffs.
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan
Oct 12, 2022 05:28pm
The corrupt judiciary reserved the judgment probably because the verdict is being typed in Avenfield. What a joke this country is.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Oct 12, 2022 05:36pm
Everything was engineered. First making NAB ineffectual, gradually moving to sanitize their crimes through handpicked cronies.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Oct 12, 2022 05:39pm
@nouman, of course IK was right. Sharifs are master of manipulation. Through their cronies they are going scottfree
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Oct 12, 2022 05:50pm
Neutrals are the mastermind and the reason of pakistan downfall.
Reply Recommend 0
Ejaz
Oct 12, 2022 06:07pm
We know what the reserve judgement is. Next step is to request Nawaz Sharif conviction overturned, so he could become PM again and than resign in favor of his daughter. Let us forget about democracy, we can expect Sharifs' dynasty. Queen Maraim Nawaz.
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Oct 12, 2022 06:31pm
Motto of Neutral —- Never won any war & Never lost any election.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Oct 12, 2022 06:31pm
Chief Minister Hamza Sharif
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Oct 12, 2022 06:31pm
Finally justice delivered. Congrats.
Reply Recommend 0
Caring786
Oct 12, 2022 06:31pm
there is no accountability at any level!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
SachBol
Oct 12, 2022 06:32pm
Lahore high court is true representation of corrupt elites.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Oct 12, 2022 06:32pm
Today I feel ashamed to call myself a Pakistani
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Oct 12, 2022 06:34pm
Another shameful day as an ordinary citizen of Pakistan. I am feeling highly disappointed by this corrupt system in my country. Neutrals are the real culprits behind all this. This is all just a cover-up for their own corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Saifuddin Takhtawala
Oct 12, 2022 06:35pm
Pakistani courts are biches of the richest.
Reply Recommend 0
I. Ahmed
Oct 12, 2022 06:35pm
The walking, talking definition of Kangaroo Courts!!!
Reply Recommend 0
MM from USA
Oct 12, 2022 06:36pm
Mission accomplished PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Oct 12, 2022 06:36pm
What a disgrace. Pakistan will become the Wild West if the judiciary doesn’t reclaim its integrity. Absolutely shameful verdict.
Reply Recommend 0
Que
Oct 12, 2022 06:37pm
With this verdict it is a message to rich people of Pakistan: Steal away and Courts will let you go - Clean Slate!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
somia
Oct 12, 2022 06:40pm
So where is the money?
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Oct 12, 2022 06:41pm
The food for thought
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 12, 2022 06:42pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Oct 12, 2022 06:43pm
@Frank, I'm embarrassed to admit, but you are 100% cirrect, we are truly nothing but a banana republic.
Reply Recommend 0
Saas
Oct 12, 2022 06:44pm
Thank you neutrals!
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Oct 12, 2022 06:44pm
Kangaroo courts of banana republic
Reply Recommend 0
Prof. Azhar Hussain
Oct 12, 2022 06:45pm
Who are these judges and where did they get there third class education?
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Oct 12, 2022 06:55pm
So only Nawaz's acquittal remain
Reply Recommend 0
H Shah
Oct 12, 2022 06:55pm
@Akram, not the only but he is definitely in the top 10.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik Imran
Oct 12, 2022 06:58pm
Who is responsible for turmoil of Pakistan if elite PMLN and PPP are all clean.
Reply Recommend 0

