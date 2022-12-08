DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 08, 2022

NAB seeks unfreezing of Dar’s assets

Zulqernain Tahir Published December 8, 2022 Updated December 8, 2022 08:05am

LAHORE: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar got a major relief as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has written to different banks and departments to unfreeze his accounts amounting to over Rs500 million and detach his properties in Lahore and Islamabad in the light of court orders.

Mr Dar is among several other politicians of the ruling coalition at the Centre who got relief under the amended NAB laws. The PML-N leader is said to be very excited to have his old house in Lahore back which he claimed to have gifted to his wife in the late 1980s.

Mr Dar’s five-kanal Gulberg residence hit the headlines in 2019 following the revelation that he got an amenity plot altered to build a road leading to his residence.

However, after the Supreme Court took notice of the matter, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) restored the public park. The apex court had also directed the LDA to recover restoration cost from Ishaq Dar.

“Besides the Gulberg house, the departments concerned have been directed by NAB to detach three plots in Al Falah Housing Society, Lahore; six acres of land in Islam­abad; a two-kanal plot in Parliamentarians Encla­­ve, Islamabad; a plot in the Senate Cooperative Hou­­sing Society, Islamabad; a plot measuring two kanals and another of nine marlas in Islamabad; and six vehicles,” an official told Dawn.

The departments had in 2019 attached these properties at the request of NAB following the court orders.

Mr Dar was declared an absconder by the Supreme Court in 2017 when he failed to appear before it as he was in London. He was facing an income-beyond-means and money laundering reference filed by NAB.

His arrest warrants were suspended by an accountability court in September this year, paving the way for his return from London where he spent nearly five years in self-exile.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Moth
Dec 08, 2022 08:33am
Do it quickly. NAB useless department.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Dec 08, 2022 08:55am
In the end that was his main goal of coming back to Pakistan. Now that he has ruined the economy, he is looking to get as much personal benefits he can and then make the run.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Worsening hunger
Updated 08 Dec, 2022

Worsening hunger

THAT the dollar liquidity crunch has started hurting the import of essential items such as vegetables and raw...
Bannu beheading
Updated 08 Dec, 2022

Bannu beheading

The state must take up the cudgels and neutralise barbarism before it spreads.
Smog misery
08 Dec, 2022

Smog misery

IF 2022 has taught us anything, it is that generations of reckless disregard for Mother Nature has accrued very ...
Disquiet on the western front
Updated 07 Dec, 2022

Disquiet on the western front

IT is very difficult for Pakistan to be delinked from Afghanistan, because of reasons of geography and history.
Fuel from Russia
07 Dec, 2022

Fuel from Russia

THE apparent headway made with Russia for the purchase of its crude oil, petrol and diesel at discounted prices is a...
More women SHOs
07 Dec, 2022

More women SHOs

IT is encouraging to see more employment avenues opening up for women in Pakistan, with an increasing number of...