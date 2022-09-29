DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 29, 2022

Ishaq Dar no longer a proclaimed offender

Malik Asad Published September 29, 2022 Updated September 29, 2022 09:43am
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar talks to media outside an accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar talks to media outside an accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

ISLAMABAD: Nearly five years after declaring Ishaq Dar a proclaimed offender, an accountability court reversed its order on Wed­nes­day when the newly inducted finance minister appeared before the court and gave an undertaking to face trial in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference pertaining to assets beyond means.

Mr Dar along with his lead counsel Misbahul Hassan Qazi appeared before Judge Mohammad Bashir of the accountability court, which had recently suspended his arrest warrant on his application and restrained law enforcement agencies from arr­e­sting him on his return from the UK.

His counsel requested the court to allow Mr Dar to furnish bonds under Section 91 of the criminal procedure code instead of applying for bail.

Section 91 ‘Power to take bond for appearance’ sates, “When any person for whose appearance or arrest the officer presiding in any court is empowered to issue a summons or warrant, is present in such court, such officer may require such person to execute a bond, with or without sureties, for his appearance in such court.”

Court seeks NAB’s reply to minister’s application by Oct 7

Judge Bashir then issued a notice to the NAB on the application and sought its reply till October 7.

Later, Advocate Qazi told Dawn that Mr Dar was no more a proclaimed offender after surrendering before the accountability court.

The accountability court on Dec 11, 2017 declared the PML-N leader a proclaimed offender under Section 87 of the CrPC that states: “If any court is satisfied after taking evidence that any person against whom a warrant has been issued by it has absconded or is concealing himself so that such warrant cannot be executed, such court may publish a written proclamation requiring him to appear at a specified place and at a specified time not less than thirty days from the date of publishing such proclamation.”

According to the lead counsel, court issues proclamation of an accused person to procure his attendance. “The moment an accused surrenders before the court, it fulfills the objective of proclamation and his status of proclaimed offender vanishes automatically,” he said.

Advocate Qazi, however, said the court issued the notice to NAB on the application seeking permission to furnish bonds instead of applying for pre-arrest bail. He said the accountability judge could recall the arrest warrant issued by him against an absconding accused upon his surrender.

The same court had withdrawn the arrest warrants issued against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and her spouse Mohammad Safdar in October 2017, asking them to submit bonds instead of seeking release on bail.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (20)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nadeem Shah USA
Sep 29, 2022 09:49am
Just because Imran wished him to be corrupt doesn't make him so. Imran misused NAB to eliminate his political opponents, that's a serious crime and should be held accountable.
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Sep 29, 2022 09:54am
NS and pmln took a U turn by installing Dar to create further economic mess just to please the Mafia.
Reply Recommend 0
Laila
Sep 29, 2022 09:59am
He brought nawaz money along to give boost to economy. See how rich are they?
Reply Recommend 0
Munno
Sep 29, 2022 10:02am
Similar to 3-4 education systems in Pakistan, there are 3-4 legal systems in this country, very very bad & unfortunate.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Sep 29, 2022 10:03am
The institutions losing their credibility fast in their collaboration with operation S.O.S "Save Our Skins."
Reply Recommend 0
abu talib
Sep 29, 2022 10:04am
All the proclaimed offender will surface one by one very soon. The curse of this unfortunate country Law will never be going to end when such crocked remain at the helm of power of decision making.
Reply Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Sep 29, 2022 10:08am
Is there any excuse for avoiding the hearings so far on the pretext of some obscure illness?
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Sep 29, 2022 10:14am
He has never been an offender to begin with
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Sep 29, 2022 10:26am
@Laila, he just want to lower interest rate by injecting dollars which suits construction Mafia that will eventually hurt more with more imports and hurting the rupee even more.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Sep 29, 2022 10:29am
Thanks to Neutrals!
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Sep 29, 2022 10:29am
Free at last, free at last! To loot anew and repeat his offenses, till someone takes notice and arrests him. You have to steal Trillions to be considered and offender in Pakistan or maybe less than 1000 Rupees worth?? While a kid who stole a rusty bike or a loaf of bread rots in jail for a few years.
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Sep 29, 2022 10:34am
Most corrupt fake case party PTI getting exposed by the day.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir
Sep 29, 2022 10:37am
Banana Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal
Sep 29, 2022 10:39am
Si Imran Khan was correct. They did all this fir second NRO. Bunch of thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Sep 29, 2022 10:59am
All Proclaim offenders should be given oath of Federal Ministers ,law should be same for everyone .
Reply Recommend 0
Syed ji
Sep 29, 2022 11:05am
only in pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Sep 29, 2022 11:06am
rebirth of Ishaq Dar, all black money is now white. Congratulations!
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 29, 2022 11:08am
He should be fired immediately until his cases are completed against him.
Reply Recommend 0
What the ....
Sep 29, 2022 11:21am
This is a Joke Right? No ?
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Sep 29, 2022 11:41am
Soon he will be declared an honest person and not guilty. Wah Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More leaks
Updated 29 Sep, 2022

More leaks

Recent leaks look more like an inside job than the work of a foreign power.
A depressing winter
29 Sep, 2022

A depressing winter

WINTER is on its way, with a massive gas crunch looming as elevated global LNG prices have eroded the cash-strapped...
Great expectations
29 Sep, 2022

Great expectations

CONSIDERING that the Afghan Taliban have been in the saddle for over a year now, the UN has expressed frustration...
The whole truth
28 Sep, 2022

The whole truth

THE war on truth has never been more relentless than it is today. Authoritarianism is on the rise and purveyors of...
Real-world trolls
Updated 28 Sep, 2022

Real-world trolls

It's reprehensible how PTI supporters now seem convinced that politicians from opposing camps aren't entitled to basic dignity.
Islamabad wildlife
28 Sep, 2022

Islamabad wildlife

PRESERVING biodiversity is low on the list of priorities of both state and society. However, successful attempts at...