Islamabad NAB court suspends Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrants till Oct 7

Tahir Naseer Published September 23, 2022 Updated September 23, 2022 12:38pm
In this file photo, PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar speaks to the media. — AFP

An accountability court in Islamabad suspended on Friday the arrest warrants of former finance minister and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar in a case pertaining to declaring him a proclaimed offender.

In 2017, the court had declared Dar — who is in London — absconder in a corruption reference after he failed to join the trial against him.

During the hearing today, the PML-N leader’s counsel Qazi Misbah requested the court to take back the arrest warrant it had issued against his client.

“The National Accountability Bureau should be stopped from arresting Dar. He will come straight to the court as soon as he lands in Pakistan,” Misbah promised.

Subsequently, accountability judge Muhammad Bashir accepted the PML-N leader’s request and suspended his arrest warrants till October 7. He also barred NAB from arresting Dar, giving the former finance minister a chance to surrender before the court.

“We will consider permanently suspending Dar’s arrest warrants once he appears before the court in person,” the judge added.

Dar’s counsel filed a petition seeking the reversal of the arrest warrants on Thursday. The application pleaded that Dar should not be arrested when he returns home since he wanted to surrender to the court to join the trial.

The accountability court had then issued notice to NAB to file its version on Sept 23.

Earlier, Dar had also approached the Supreme Court against the order of an accountability court requiring him to be present in person during hearings in a corruption case against him.

In an application filed through his counsel, Dar sought an order by the apex court to exempt him from flying back to Pakistan, and allow his counsel to represent him in the accountability court, since his “health does not allow him to undertake air travel”.

However, on Sept 22, the PML-N leader withdrew his application.

Dr Abdul Shaikh
Sep 23, 2022 12:53pm
آگے آگے دیکھئے ہوتا ہے کیا !!!!
ali khan
Sep 23, 2022 12:57pm
How has his health improved now all of a sudden.
Jawad
Sep 23, 2022 12:57pm
What a joke is currently happening in the country.. All due to the blessings of Neutrals.
Adam
Sep 23, 2022 01:01pm
"Neutral" intervention!
Ali
Sep 23, 2022 01:04pm
What a joke this court is.....run the country from overseas.
SayNoToPlastics
Sep 23, 2022 01:09pm
The courts are telling everyone that if you know a mafia boss you have no worries , do what you like without even feeling ashamed .
JhunJhunwala - Tikkaramgurung
Sep 23, 2022 01:11pm
Another merry-go-round where everyone knows what the outcome will be before he is even arrested. Clean chit being prepared as we speak.
Adam
Sep 23, 2022 01:38pm
Im hoping you can now see that it is the system that is corrupt and is allowing such things
Hasnain Haque
Sep 23, 2022 01:38pm
Only a revolution in Pakistan can save the country.
SkyHawk
Sep 23, 2022 01:46pm
Banana republic of Pakistan. No rule of law, nobody is safe here.
Mak
Sep 23, 2022 01:54pm
This is so unfortunate for Pakistan .
Mak
Sep 23, 2022 01:54pm
@Jawad, You are right ! Ruined the country .
