DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 03, 2022

Muzaffargarh teacher booked for allegedly torturing 10-year-old student over incomplete homework

Mohammad Ali Published December 3, 2022 Updated December 3, 2022 09:57pm

Police on Friday booked a private school teacher for allegedly beating and torturing a student in Muzaffargarh’s Alipur Tehsil for “not completing her homework.”

According to the first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the complainant said that his 10-year-old daughter Kausar Bibi, a grade three student of Sohail Public School, was “beaten and tortured” by her teacher Muhammad Hussain.

A case was registered under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Saddar Alipur Police Station.

In the FIR, the father stated that when he went to pick her up from school on Friday at around 11am, he saw Hussain pulling the child by her hair and hitting her on the back with a stick.

The FIR said the victim’s father immediately called his relatives to the school, but the teacher was able to flee the scene.

Bibi was moved to District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh for medical treatment.

Muzaffargarh Police Spokesperson Waseem Khan Gopang said District Police Officer Ahmad Nawaz Shah took notice of the incident and issued orders for the immediate arrest of the suspect, adding that raids were being carried out.

Last month, a teacher at a government primary school in Shangla was arrested for torturing and breaking the hand of a fourth-grade student for demanding leave.

It is pertinent to mention that on Monday, the Senate Standing Committee on Interior passed the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill 2022.

Last year on Dec 1, the parliament in its joint sitting had passed the law, but later some legal experts objected to its language, compelling the movers to introduce a new bill.

Senator Walid Iqbal informed the committee that the bill aimed at banning corporal punishment on children by declaring it a crime. The committee unanimously passed the bill after a detailed deliberation.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fleeting good news
Updated 03 Dec, 2022

Fleeting good news

Indeed, there is no other option to get out of the economic mess we have created in the last few years.
Battle for spoils
03 Dec, 2022

Battle for spoils

THE spectacle playing out inside a London courtroom shines a light on the struggle for control of the assets of the...
CM Bizenjo’s complaint
03 Dec, 2022

CM Bizenjo’s complaint

BALOCHISTAN Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo’s claim that his province is facing a financial crunch due to ...
Wayward ideology
02 Dec, 2022

Wayward ideology

Anyone who claims his legacy for themselves should not treat his words so whimsically.
Progressive stance
02 Dec, 2022

Progressive stance

THE timing of two encouraging developments in the fight against domestic violence in Pakistan could not have been...
China Covid protests
02 Dec, 2022

China Covid protests

PUBLIC protests are rare in China where the People’s Republic maintains order through a strict authoritarian code...