Iran state body reports 200 dead in protests as President Raisi hails ‘freedoms’

Reuters Published December 3, 2022 Updated December 3, 2022 06:54pm
<p>Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi gestures during the 43rd anniversary of the US expulsion from Iran, in Tehran, Iran, November 4. — Reuters</p>

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi gestures during the 43rd anniversary of the US expulsion from Iran, in Tehran, Iran, November 4. — Reuters

President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday hailed Iran’s Islamic Republic as a guarantor of rights and freedoms, defending the ruling system amid a crackdown on anti-government protests that the United Nations says has cost more than 300 lives.

A top state security body, meanwhile, said that 200 people, including members of the security forces, had lost their lives in the unrest, a figure significantly lower than that given by the world body and rights groups.

The protests, in their third month, were ignited by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police enforcing strict mandatory hijab rules.

The demonstrations have turned into a popular revolt by furious Iranians from all layers of society, posing one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

Unfazed by the brutal crackdown, protesters have raised slogans against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and repeatedly demanded an end to the Islamic government.

The authorities blame the revolt on foreign enemies, including the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel.

“Iran has the most progressive constitution in the world” because it marries “ideals with democracy”, Raisi said in a speech to parliamentarians, quoting an unidentified African lawyer he said he met several years ago.

“The constitution guarantees the [existence] of the Islamic system,” he said, adding that it also “guarantees fundamental rights and legitimate freedoms.”

The judiciary’s Mizan news agency quoted the interior ministry’s state security council as saying 200 people lost their lives in the recent “riots”.

Amirali Hajizadeh, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander was quoted as saying on Monday that 300 people, including security force members, had been killed in the recent unrest.

Javaid Rehman, an UN-appointed independent expert on Iran, said on Tuesday that more than 300 people had been killed in the protests, including more than 40 children.

Rights group HRANA said that as of Friday, 469 protesters had been killed, including 64 minors. It said 61 government security forces had also been killed. As many as 18,210 protesters are believed to have been arrested.

A prominent Baluch Sunni Muslim cleric, Molavi Abdolhamid, has called for an end to the repression of protests through arrests and killings, and a referendum on changing Iran’s government system.

“The people’s protest has shown that the policies of the last 43 years have reached a dead end,” he said in late November.

M. Saeed
Dec 03, 2022 07:08pm
Even a single death is too much to be justified for the horrible insult of the own women folk in a country under duress of inhuman rules not consistent with the changing world.
Hamed
Dec 03, 2022 07:22pm
The UN appointed "expert" says 40 children have died! If that is true then then the protest action with guns must be fun. Even children take part instead of playing some where.
Abbas Shah
Dec 03, 2022 07:23pm
It’s time for Iran to relax hardcore policies regarding its masses ,otherwise Shah, s followers in America &Europe can harm Iran with the help of these powers too,bcoz saturation time has passed!!
Bunny
Dec 03, 2022 07:43pm
This is becoming totally autocratic like China, curbing all those who show a slightest form of dissent is not a good thing for the state in general. it will all erupt one fine day .
GreenAura
Dec 03, 2022 07:47pm
Iran's government has been learning the hindutva government's dissent and crowd control techniques it would seem. In both cases, the protestors have little chance, as the respective "civil society" in both nations is already fully invested in the false narrative of the overseeing regimes.
RationalBabu
Dec 03, 2022 08:18pm
@GreenAura, and who did Pakistan learn its techniques from?
Santram
Dec 03, 2022 08:25pm
If this had happened in Indian Kashmir?
Ather Ahmed
Dec 03, 2022 08:28pm
We hear of such protests once in a year and then they die down. Truth is a revolution starts with rural power and rural leadership which is not happening in Iran. Urban residents do not have the taste for revolution.
DEMAGOGUE
Dec 03, 2022 08:36pm
The gate crashing of Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979 and so called revolution, failed after four decades. The so called Iranian Islamic System now not productive. Iran needs a democracy & freedom, not clerical- ism. not fanatism.
