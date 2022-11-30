DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 30, 2022

Iran, rights group release conflicting death toll from protests

Agencies Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 09:30am

TEHRAN: Iran and a human rights group have released conflicting figures of casualties during the protests over the death of Mahsa Amini since September, with a Revolutionary Guards general claiming the death toll was over 300 and the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights putting it at 416.

This is for the first time Iran reported that over 300 people have died in over two months of protests. The toll includes dozens of police, troops and militia killed in clashes with demonstrators or murdered.

“Everyone in the country has been affected by the death of this lady [Mahsa Amini]. I don’t have the latest figures, but I think we have had perhaps more than 300 martyrs and people killed in this country, including children, since this incident,” Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Guards’ aerospace division, said in a video published by the Mehr news agency on Tuesday.

However, in an updated toll issued on Tuesday, the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights published that at least 416 were “killed in the suppression of protests in Iran”.

The group stated the toll included those killed in violence related to the Amini protests as well as those in distinct unrest in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Iran’s judiciary on Tuesday announced the release of more than 1,100 detainees, including protesters, in 20 provinces, Mizan Online website reported.

The site also reported the release on bail of former national football team goalkeeper Parviz Boroumand. He was arrested in early this month during protests in Tehran, Iranian media outlets reported.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A call for bloodshed
30 Nov, 2022

A call for bloodshed

The state has wasted precious time by not consolidating its success in pushing TTP out of its strongholds in the north.
Missing childhoods
30 Nov, 2022

Missing childhoods

THE fact is that despite some legal efforts to end the curse of child marriage taking place in Pakistan under the...
Unemployment concerns
30 Nov, 2022

Unemployment concerns

THE ILO finding that labour market recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, as in many other...
Back to politics
Updated 29 Nov, 2022

Back to politics

PDM and PTI must realise that neither will get what they want if they keep fighting bitterly at every turn.
Election delay
29 Nov, 2022

Election delay

OF recent, leaders from the ruling PML-N have been dropping hints about a possible delay in general elections after...
Sugar woes
29 Nov, 2022

Sugar woes

IT’S that time of year again when cane growers get anxious over the delay in the commencement of the new sugar...