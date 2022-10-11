DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 11, 2022

Iran intensifies crackdown on anti-govt protests

Agencies Published October 11, 2022 Updated October 11, 2022 08:42am
This grab taken from a UGC video made available on the ESN platform on October 10, 2022 shows Iranian students chanting slogans as they protest at Tehran's Amirkabir University of Technology. — AFP
This grab taken from a UGC video made available on the ESN platform on October 10, 2022 shows Iranian students chanting slogans as they protest at Tehran's Amirkabir University of Technology. — AFP

DUBAI: Iranian security forces intensified a crackdown on anti-government protests in several Kurdish cities on Monday, social media posts and videos showed, pressing efforts to quell unrest ignited by the death of a woman in morality police custody.

Protests have swept Iran since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran’s Kurdish region, died on Sept 16 while being held for “inappropriate attire”, marking one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. According to BBC, the family of Amini said they have received death threats and have been warned not to get involved in the demonstrations.

“Our family have been under immense pressure from the Islamic Republic’s officials, so we don’t talk to human rights organisations or channels outside of Iran and inform anyone from the outside world about her passing,” her cousin Erfan Mortezai said in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

He said the threats that his family members have received have made them question their safety. “They are under Islamic Republic torture,” he added.

Family members of Amini claim they have received death threats

“The regime’s officials have threatened us through Instagram with fake accounts, and told the family members in Iran that if they get involved in the protests, they might be killed. Myself, I have been receiving many threats over the phone, [saying] that if they see me in the city, they will kidnap me and kill me.”

While university students in Iran have played a pivotal role in the protests with dozens of universities on strike, unconfirmed reports on social media showed workers at Abadan and Kangan oil refineries and the Bushehr Petrochemical Project had joined in.

An oil ministry spokesperson did not immediately reply to a phone call from Reuters seeking comment.

A combination of mass protests and strikes by oil workers and Bazaar merchants helped to sweep the clergy to power in the Iranian revolution four decades ago.

Meanwhile, Iranian authorities have returned the passport of Ali Daei, the country’s football legend confirmed on Monday, after confiscating it for supporting protests over Amini’s death.

“Upon my return from abroad, my passport was confiscated by police at Tehran’s international airport in the presence of my family and other people,” Daei said, in his first comments to the media since the beginning of the protests.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Oct 11, 2022 08:49am
Iran creating unrest in Middle-East region..
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Oct 11, 2022 08:49am
What a shame, mistreating women an youth, Iran is turning into BJP's India.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Oct 11, 2022 09:14am
@Hope786, nothing new
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shifting sands
11 Oct, 2022

Shifting sands

TWO recent statements from the army chief have given us some insight into what might be going on in the mind of the...
Terror in GB
11 Oct, 2022

Terror in GB

THE chilling recent episode in Chilas, where militants were able to practically hold hostage a sitting...
What next for Nawaz?
Updated 11 Oct, 2022

What next for Nawaz?

FORMER PM Nawaz Sharif wants to return home to lead his party in the next elections. The only obstacles stopping him...
Bucking the trend
Updated 09 Oct, 2022

Bucking the trend

IS the Dar factor at play? Or are we missing something that only he can see? The Pakistani currency has appreciated...
Post-flood disaster
Updated 10 Oct, 2022

Post-flood disaster

The deluge was catastrophic, but what may follow could be even worse unless the international community acts fast.
Russian oil option
Updated 10 Oct, 2022

Russian oil option

States that are not major energy producers, like Pakistan, need to craft foolproof energy security policies.