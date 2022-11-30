DAWN.COM Logo

Imran hopes new military leadership will ‘work to end prevailing trust deficit’

Dawn.com Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 05:41pm

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated the newly appointed military leadership, expressing the hope that it would work to “end the prevailing trust deficit” between the nation and the state.

Last week, Gen Asim Munir, a soldier with considerable operational experience and a career steeped in intelligence, was designated as the country’s 17th army chief while Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, another infantry officer with an enviable career, was appointed as the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee.

The appointments ended weeks of intense speculation about who will lead the powerful military following Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s retirement. Gen Mirza took charge on Nov 27 while Gen Munir assumed charge on Nov 29.

In a tweet today, Imran felicitated the new military command. “We hope the new military leadership will work to end the prevailing trust deficit that has built up in the last 8 months between the nation and the state.

“The strength of the state is derived from its people,” the PTI chief added.

Along with the message, Imran also shared a screenshot of a purported quote by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which some people on social media questioned the veracity of.

Imran slammed for ‘selective memory’

Reacting to Imran’s statement, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb took exception to his claim and questioned whether Quaid-i-Azam had also offered an indefinite extension to the army chief behind closed doors.

The information minister, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, said the only mistrust present was the one in Imran’s mind.

Aurangzeb said Imran was now twiddling his thumbs after the party’s long march and advised him to do the following two things: Declare all the gifts he had taken from the Toshakhana and follow through on registering a case against the Jang Group and Dubai-based businessman Umar Zahoor for the claims they made against him.

“You know that if you file the case, you will have to provide details about the watch and all those details related to the Toshakhana which have yet to be revealed to the nation.”

As for the PTI’s announcement to leave the provincial assemblies, she said Imran only wanted political instability and discord in the country.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed Imran had a “selective memory” but other people did not.

“You collude with certain elements of the establishment, they raise and feed you like their godson. Now you beg for their unconstitutional interference and when it is denied you call them traitors. You have the audacity to talk about trust deficit? You think people are fools,” she tweeted.

PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair was also of the opinion that the PTI chief had “selective memory”.

“He supported the direct military intervention of Musharraf and then directly benefitted through Shuja Pasha, Zaheerul Islam and others completely forgetting what Quaid said about the military’s role and what boundaries have been set in our Constitution,” he said.

In a message from its Twitter account, PML-N called Imran a “fascist” who was “literally begging for unconstitutional intervention till the very last day”.

Comments (9)
Hasnain Haque
Nov 30, 2022 05:35pm
The information minister is the one who has selected memory, she is not very intelligent and forgets collusion by her absconder leader who had issues with every single COAS. Amazing she has the audacity to Criticise Imran Khan. IK is telling the truth and putting the record straight.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Nov 30, 2022 05:36pm
Unbelievable how PMLN can even comment and criticise IK, they have very short memories.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Khan
Nov 30, 2022 05:37pm
No more selection. Don't expect any new help from establishment.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Nov 30, 2022 05:38pm
Maryam Aurangzeb, never forget Nawaz Sharif is the 'son' of General Zia.
Reply Recommend 0
Abid khan
Nov 30, 2022 05:39pm
I think most of the Nation Agrees with Imran khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Nov 30, 2022 05:40pm
Can you please tell us which country Maryam Nawaz is tweeting from so we know where in the world our beloved fugitive great leader is currently enjoying life with his great daughter. And when their 10 day European excursion trip is going to end. This will also help our PM and his cabinet to visit to seek advice about Punjab and KPK assemblies dissolution threat. And may be something positive come out of this information.
Reply Recommend 0
Ad Astra
Nov 30, 2022 05:42pm
Imran Khan is the person who caused all this trust deficit. No matter what he does now, he won’t be able to undo the damage he has caused. According to Clausewitz a trinity between Politicians, Military and People must be maintained. Unfortunately, IK has dented it in his lust for power. Now he wants to do damage repair; but it’s too late! Military would never trust him again. IK is a thankless hypocrite and a megalomaniac!
Reply Recommend 0
zahid
Nov 30, 2022 05:43pm
Please raise hands who think that trust deficit, unparallel in the history of Pakistan, does not exist between the people and their own armed services [read Army].
Reply Recommend 0
ZAKAN
Nov 30, 2022 05:46pm
Generals are corrupt
Reply Recommend 0

