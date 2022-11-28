DAWN.COM Logo

Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza assumes charge as CJCSC

APP Published November 28, 2022 Updated November 28, 2022 09:44am
<p>Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza photographed at a ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters on Sunday where he assumed the charge as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. — DawnNewsTV</p>

RAWALPINDI: In an impressive ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza assumed the charge as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) on Sunday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, besides a large number of serving and retired officers from tri-services, the ceremony was also attended by the former chairmen of JCSC.

A smartly turned-out joint services guard contingent presented salute as the CJCSC arrived at the venue.

General Mirza reviewed the guard of honour and march-past.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2022

Syed A. Mateen
Nov 28, 2022 10:30am
Heartiest congratulations to Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza on assuming charge of CJCSC.
