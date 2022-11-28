Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza assumes charge as CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: In an impressive ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza assumed the charge as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) on Sunday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, besides a large number of serving and retired officers from tri-services, the ceremony was also attended by the former chairmen of JCSC.

A smartly turned-out joint services guard contingent presented salute as the CJCSC arrived at the venue.

General Mirza reviewed the guard of honour and march-past.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2022