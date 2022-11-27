DAWN.COM Logo

Clashes in Shanghai as Covid protests flare across China

Reuters Published November 27, 2022 Updated November 27, 2022 09:57pm
<p>People stand in front of a line of police officers during a demonstration against Covid-19 curbs following the deadly Urumqi fire, in Shanghai, China, November 27. — Reuters</p>

<p>This frame grab from eyewitness video footage made available via AFPTV on November 27, 2022 shows demonstrators shouting slogans as police hold their positions, in Shanghai. — AFP</p>

Hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday night as protests over China’s stringent Covid restrictions flared for the third day and spread to several cities in the wake of a deadly apartment fire in the country’s far west.

The wave of civil disobedience is unprecedented in mainland China since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago, as frustration mounts over his signature zero-Covid policy nearly three years into the pandemic. The Covid measures are also exacting a heavy toll on the world’s second-largest economy.

“I’m here because I love my country, but I don’t love my government … I want to be able to go out freely, but I can’t. Our Covid-19 policy is a game and is not based on science or reality,” said a protester in the financial hub named Shaun Xiao.

Protesters also took to the streets in the cities of Wuhan and Chengdu on Sunday. In Beijing, small gatherings held peaceful vigils, while students on numerous university campuses around China gathered to demonstrate over the weekend.

A fire on Thursday at a residential high-rise building in the city of Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang region, triggered protests after videos of the incident posted on social media led to accusations that lockdowns were a factor in the blaze that killed 10 people.

Urumqi officials abruptly held a news conference in the early hours of Saturday to deny Covid measures had hampered escape and rescue efforts. Many of Urumqi’s four million residents have been under some of the country’s longest lockdowns, barred from leaving their homes for as long as 100 days.

On Sunday in Shanghai, police kept a heavy presence on Wulumuqi Road, which is named after Urumqi, where a candlelight vigil the day before turned into protests.

“We just want our basic human rights. We can’t leave our homes without getting a test. It was the accident in Xinjiang that pushed people too far,” said a 26-year-old protester in Shanghai who declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter.

“The people here aren’t violent, but the police are arresting them for no reason. They tried to grab me but the people all around me grabbed my arms so hard and pulled me back so I could escape.”

By Sunday evening, hundreds of people gathered in the area. Some jostled with police trying to disperse them. People held up blank sheets of paper as an expression of protest.

A Reuters witness saw police escorting people onto a bus which was later driven away through the crowd with a few dozen people on board.

On Saturday, the vigil in Shanghai for victims of the apartment fire turned into a protest against Covid curbs, with the crowd chanting calls for lockdowns to be lifted.

“Down with the Chinese Communist Party, down with Xi Jinping”, one large group chanted in the early hours of Sunday, according to witnesses and videos posted on social media, in a rare public protest against the country’s leadership.

Urumqi, Beijing, Wuhan

Thursday’s fire in Urumqi was followed by crowds there taking to the street on Friday evening, chanting “End the lockdown!” and pumping their fists in the air, according to unverified videos on social media.

On Sunday, a large crowd gathered in the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu, according to videos on social media, where they also held up blank sheets of paper and chanted: “We don’t want lifelong rulers. We don’t want emperors,” a reference to Xi, who has scrapped presidential term limits.

In the central city of Wuhan, where the pandemic began three years ago, videos on social media showed hundreds of residents taking to the streets, smashing through metal barricades, overturning Covid testing tents and demanding an end to lockdowns.

Other cities that have seen public dissent include Lanzhou in the northwest, where residents on Saturday overturned Covid staff tents and smashed testing booths, posts on social media showed. Protesters said they were put under lockdown even though no one had tested positive.

The videos could not be independently verified.

At Beijing’s prestigious Tsinghua University on Sunday, dozens of people held a peaceful protest against Covid restrictions during which they sang the national anthem, according to images and videos posted on social media.

‘We don’t want masks. We want freedom’

Two seemingly spontaneous protests broke out in Beijing’s Chaoyang district late on Sunday.

At one, at least a hundred people held aloft blank pieces of white paper. At another, crowds called chants, including, “We don’t want masks, we want freedom. We don’t want Covid tests, we want freedom.”

China has stuck with Xi’s zero-Covid policy even as much of the world has lifted most restrictions. While low by global standards, China’s case numbers have hit record highs for days, with nearly 40,000 new infections on Saturday, prompting yet more lockdowns in cities across the country.

Beijing has defended the policy as life-saving and necessary to prevent overwhelming the healthcare system. Officials have vowed to continue with it.

Since Shanghai’s 25m residents were put under a two-month lockdown early this year, Chinese authorities have sought to be more targeted in their Covid curbs, an effort that has been challenged by the surge in infections as the country faces its first winter with the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Rare protests

Widespread public protest is rare in China, where room for dissent has been all but eliminated under Xi, forcing citizens mostly to vent their frustration on social media, where they play cat-and-mouse with censors.

Frustration is boiling just over a month after Xi secured a third term at the helm of China’s Communist Party.

“This will put serious pressure on the party to respond. There is a good chance that one response will be repression, and they will arrest and prosecute some protesters,” said Dan Mattingly, assistant professor of political science at Yale University.

Still, he said, the unrest is far from that seen in 1989, when protests culminated in the bloody crackdown in Tiananmen Square.

He added that as long as Xi had China’s elite and the military on his side, he would not face any meaningful risk to his grip on power.

This weekend, Xinjiang Communist Party Secretary Ma Xingrui called for the region to step up security maintenance and curb the “illegal violent rejection of Covid-prevention measures”.

Fastrack
Nov 27, 2022 02:38pm
Result of fake vaccines. Ask India for help
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 27, 2022 02:39pm
Xi on his knees begging for forgiveness
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 27, 2022 02:46pm
Communist Dictatorship in China.
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Nov 27, 2022 03:41pm
They must have followed great leader IK .......just not reporting cases
Reply Recommend 0
Turksulemagne
Nov 27, 2022 03:48pm
The delayed outcome of Wuhan virus.
Reply Recommend 0
Cactus
Nov 27, 2022 04:09pm
Control freek
Reply Recommend 0
SG
Nov 27, 2022 04:11pm
So it begins. Find a new daddy.
Reply Recommend 0
Minion Fan
Nov 27, 2022 04:32pm
This is hopefully the Arab Spring movement of China, that results in an overthrow of this communist government that their people clearly despise.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Mofu
Nov 27, 2022 04:38pm
We should help our friend to quell this protest.
Reply Recommend 0
Raguraman
Nov 27, 2022 04:59pm
No condemnation from Pakistan or OIC for the I’ll treatment of Muslims in China
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Nov 27, 2022 05:09pm
It’s a hallmark of brutal autocratic Administration in China, to crush the protests in draconian way. There’s always unrest in many Chinese Provinces, but news are suppressed. The concentration camps where forced labor is common without pay, and sterilization of men & women being carried at behest of authorities, still continuing.
Reply Recommend 0
Maria
Nov 27, 2022 05:43pm
When rest of the world was dying and vaccinating fanatically, these people were busy in pool parties and sharing the Indian death pyre and American death chart graph emojis. Doesn’t seem much fun now
Reply Recommend 0
Steve Probeck
Nov 27, 2022 05:54pm
Please tell us the CCCP party line on this Dr. Salaria?
Reply Recommend 0
Straight
Nov 27, 2022 06:02pm
Man made virus, fake vaccines. Chinese quality on the show
Reply Recommend 0
Anjum Ansari
Nov 27, 2022 06:31pm
Real reason behind covid-19 based lock down is that the Chinese state is secretly building comprehensive monitor and surveillance system. The covid lock down mania will last until this surveillance infrastructure work is completed.
Reply Recommend 0
Quang
Nov 27, 2022 06:35pm
Smart lockdown like what Pakistan did is the solution.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 27, 2022 06:38pm
Bye bye fascist Xi
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 27, 2022 06:40pm
Never trust Chinese. Just look at what they have done to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Top Gun
Nov 27, 2022 06:47pm
Dictators and communist regimes everywhere shaking from Iran to Turkey to China. Inshallah soon PDM will go too. People rising.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Nov 27, 2022 07:27pm
Why would Chinese government set an impossible target? Entire population is vaccinated and people want to make-up for lost time during the pandemic and economies trying to recover. Do they have no trust in their own vaccines?? There is something fishy here. The virus originated in China and many questions are still unanswered. Is worse yet to come??
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Nov 27, 2022 07:28pm
@M. Emad , Look at the Capitalist dictatorshis in India and Bangladesh.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Nov 27, 2022 07:30pm
@Fastrack, You are just disappointed that China did not lose millions of people to Covid like India.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Nov 27, 2022 07:33pm
@Fastrack, Good opportunity for superpower India to take back lost territories in Laddakh.
Reply Recommend 0

