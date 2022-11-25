Sherry Rehman criticises PTI for ‘interfering’ in key military appointments

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Friday lashed out at the PTI for trying to “interfere” in the process for of appointing the new military command.

A day earlier, General Asim Munir was designated as the country’s new army chief while Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza was appointed as the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee.

The new appointees had been chosen by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after which a summary of the same was sent to President Arif Alvi for approval.

It was initially speculated that the president could return the prime minister’s advice for reconsideration after he visited Lahore and held a 45-minute-long discussion with PTI chief Imran Khan on the matter. However, the process of appointments concluded without delay and Alvi signed the summary immediately upon his return to the capital.

Subsequently, early on Friday morning, the Ministry of Defence notified the appointments of Gen Asim and Gen Shamshad as the COAS and CJCSC, respectively.

Addressing the National Assembly on Friday, Rehman slammed the PTI for holding a meeting with President Alvi over the key military appointments.

“They have even made the president controversial […] they called the president [to Lahore] yesterday to give the impression that they [the PTI] are still relevant.”

She said that when PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was the president, the courts used to issue notices to him and stop him from meeting with party workers.

“But PTI […] they tried to interfere in a political matter […] they tried to interfere in a key appointment.”

Rehman went on to say that amid testing times when Pakistan was in the midst of a massive climate disaster and millions of people were suffering, “Imran and his party have decided to hold a long march which has no purpose or aim”.

The PTI is currently gearing up for its long march in Rawalpindi tomorrow (Nov 26). Party chief Imran Khan will be leading the demonstration at Faizabad.

“Instead of working for the welfare of the people […] tell me deputy speaker […] the way they have picked up a container and are marching towards Islamabad […] do they have any idea about the pain of the people […] do they care about how the country will overcome the floods?” Rehman asked.

“Even now, as we speak, winters are approaching and we all know how they will affect the people. In a country where 33 million people have been affected […] these people want to do politics of division in such a situation,” she contended.

Rehman further claimed that the entire world was asking about the reason behind Imran’s long march. “They want to know what is his problem […] why is he bringing a long march when the country is in a tough situation.”

“And it was the PTI who left us in this economic mess,” she added.