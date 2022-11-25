DAWN.COM Logo

Sherry Rehman criticises PTI for ‘interfering’ in key military appointments

Dawn.com Published November 25, 2022 Updated November 25, 2022 02:47pm
<p>Federal minister Sherry Rehman speaks in the National Assembly on Friday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Friday lashed out at the PTI for trying to “interfere” in the process for of appointing the new military command.

A day earlier, General Asim Munir was designated as the country’s new army chief while Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza was appointed as the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee.

The new appointees had been chosen by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after which a summary of the same was sent to President Arif Alvi for approval.

It was initially speculated that the president could return the prime minister’s advice for reconsideration after he visited Lahore and held a 45-minute-long discussion with PTI chief Imran Khan on the matter. However, the process of appointments concluded without delay and Alvi signed the summary immediately upon his return to the capital.

Subsequently, early on Friday morning, the Ministry of Defence notified the appointments of Gen Asim and Gen Shamshad as the COAS and CJCSC, respectively.

Addressing the National Assembly on Friday, Rehman slammed the PTI for holding a meeting with President Alvi over the key military appointments.

“They have even made the president controversial […] they called the president [to Lahore] yesterday to give the impression that they [the PTI] are still relevant.”

She said that when PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was the president, the courts used to issue notices to him and stop him from meeting with party workers.

“But PTI […] they tried to interfere in a political matter […] they tried to interfere in a key appointment.”

Rehman went on to say that amid testing times when Pakistan was in the midst of a massive climate disaster and millions of people were suffering, “Imran and his party have decided to hold a long march which has no purpose or aim”.

The PTI is currently gearing up for its long march in Rawalpindi tomorrow (Nov 26). Party chief Imran Khan will be leading the demonstration at Faizabad.

“Instead of working for the welfare of the people […] tell me deputy speaker […] the way they have picked up a container and are marching towards Islamabad […] do they have any idea about the pain of the people […] do they care about how the country will overcome the floods?” Rehman asked.

“Even now, as we speak, winters are approaching and we all know how they will affect the people. In a country where 33 million people have been affected […] these people want to do politics of division in such a situation,” she contended.

Rehman further claimed that the entire world was asking about the reason behind Imran’s long march. “They want to know what is his problem […] why is he bringing a long march when the country is in a tough situation.”

“And it was the PTI who left us in this economic mess,” she added.

Waqas
Nov 25, 2022 02:18pm
PTI is the largest party of Pakistan. They are relevant. Have u not seen the recent by-elections. Who ever the public supports is relevant. U r all public SERVANTS. Act like one
Reply Recommend 0
Danaal
Nov 25, 2022 02:21pm
No one was intefering accept for pdm
Reply Recommend 0
ZZQ
Nov 25, 2022 02:23pm
LOls... If Sherry Rehman opens here eyes, its her party and entire PDM thats completely irrelevant now in Pakistani politics...
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Nov 25, 2022 02:25pm
What more we need if both “Govt” and opposition are on same page about this appointment. And no political favouritism stamp on this critical appointment.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Nov 25, 2022 02:29pm
Beyond redemption is all I can say for her and her string pullers, her political leaders and the PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Vegieman
Nov 25, 2022 02:29pm
ever criticized millitary for meddling in politics ?
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Nov 25, 2022 02:31pm
Zardari and sharifs need to worry Sherry. He resemble to musharraf!
Reply Recommend 0
Naik
Nov 25, 2022 02:33pm
A representative of the crooks and corrupt has no credibility!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed (UK)
Nov 25, 2022 02:38pm
PTI is a party that represents Pakistani public. We all have right to know and question things that impact us. Madam Rehman did not hold back herself when PPP got out of power
Reply Recommend 0
A. Ali
Nov 25, 2022 02:38pm
sad to see people like Rana, Sherry, Ms Safdar, Ms Aurangzeb cannot even win a single seat and they are trying to make IK look irrelevant. and funny part is they are their party mouth speakers without any relevance to politics or the matter they speak about.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed (UK)
Nov 25, 2022 02:39pm
She is not even public appointed. Which election did she win?
Reply Recommend 0
Pro. Jamhoor
Nov 25, 2022 02:40pm
this is bound to happen when there is a little or no direct contact and outreach work with the public throughout Pakistan by the coalition government partners' leaders and this vital field has bee left open to the IK/PTI. this situation creates the impression that the government lacks public support and respect
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Nov 25, 2022 02:40pm
PTI loves to stay in the backdoor channels and ivory tower. Their leader took daily helicopter trips and sporadically seen him during NA sessions.
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly,
Nov 25, 2022 02:41pm
This person should stop talking and invest the millions of dollars she has into climate change.
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly,
Nov 25, 2022 02:41pm
The party confined to interior sindh is talking about who is relevant. LOL!
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 25, 2022 02:44pm
Sherry is politician. It is understandable that she has been criticizing PTI. Sherry has much bigger role to play than wasting time on un productive activities. To be maximum the tenure of the govt is left that is less than one year. She should spend her more energies/ time how the environmental problem is highlighted in the world/ how to counter environmental problems. She should also suggest ways and means that how the women be protected from environment hazards.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Nov 25, 2022 02:46pm
Imran Khan despite saying every thing about appointment of new army chief as who is authorised to appoint new army chief and whose is not could not do any thing for getting his own favourite army chief appointed when PM moved summary to promote Lt Gen Amir Munir as COAS. President went to Lahore to brief him that he has to sign summary and have no legal grounds to hold the summary or to return the same to PM. All efforts of Imran Khan to get his favourite army chief appointed went into vain.
Reply Recommend 0
Waleed
Nov 25, 2022 02:51pm
Hold elections once and you will be irrelevant forever.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Nov 25, 2022 03:00pm
Public is no more interested in PDM. Since the formation of PDM Government, the parliament used only on Imran Khan Debate.
Reply Recommend 0

