DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 29, 2022

Coalition raps PTI chief for creating ‘chaos’

Jamal Shahid | Amjad Mahmood Published October 29, 2022 Updated October 29, 2022 08:20am
This combination of photos shows Climate Minister Sherry Rehman (L), Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb (C) and PPP’s parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly Syed Hasan Murtaza. — Dawn/Twitter
This combination of photos shows Climate Minister Sherry Rehman (L), Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb (C) and PPP’s parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly Syed Hasan Murtaza. — Dawn/Twitter

ISLAMABAD / LAHORE: Leaders of the ruling coalition parties slammed PTI chief Imran Khan for “creating chaos and unrest” and “breaking the Constitution” as the former premier began a march towards the capital on Friday.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted that the nation had rejected the PTI’s march by “refusing to become a slave to the unconstitutional, foreign-funded” person and “pawns in someone’s lust for power”.

The PTI’s march began a day after the country’s spymaster appeared in public for the first time, saying he could not remain silent when the “institutions” were being targeted. He spoke at a presser alongside the military’s spokesperson.

That presser, according to Climate Minister Sherry Rehman, exposed Mr Khan’s “game of lies”. Imran Khan’s “politics of lies and deceit has been exposed”, showing how he could sacrifice the country’s interests for his “greed for power”, she said at a press conference on Friday.

“PTI’s march is not a long march, but a short march. If he wants to do a long march, he should have started from Karachi,” she said.

“They ask us why we have put blockades all over the capital. Do they want us to leave the capital open for them so they can harm the institutions as they did with PTV in 2014?” the minister wondered.

She alleged that the PTI chief wanted things to escalate, so he could find a legitimate excuse to cross into the red zone.

Referring to Mr Khan, she said: “Every day you are telling a lie with the hope that it becomes a truth. This is a thinking of a fascist demagogue and not someone who believes in the institution of democracy.”

‘Chaos and unrest’

Syed Hasan Murtaza, PPP’s parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, also criticised Mr Khan for launching yet another march on Islamabad aimed at “creating chaos and unrest in the country”.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said that under the guise of the haqeeqi azadi (real freedom) march, PTI Chairman wanted to break free from the Constitution and the law of the land.

Mr Murtaza, who also serves as general secretary of PPP’s central Punjab chapter, claimed that PTI leaders had themselves admitted that revelations made in the military’s presser were true, including a disclosure that the former premier offered an indefinite extension to the army chief in March, ahead of a confidence vote in parliament in April.

‘March to fizzle out in week’

In Faisalabad, the former state minister and PML-N’s central leader Talal Chaudhry said on Friday that PTI’s march was actually a muafi (apology) march and would fizzle out within a week “without producing any results”, the APP news agency reported.

Mr Chaudhry, addressing a press conference, also took exception to the Punjab government for allegedly using official sources “to make the long march successful”.

However, he said the PTI’s march would not lead to its desired revolution, as its organisers and participants “are afraid of police officials”.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reviving CPEC
29 Oct, 2022

Reviving CPEC

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s first official trip to China, that begins early next week, will focus on the...
Hollow sabre-rattling
29 Oct, 2022

Hollow sabre-rattling

RESPONSIBLE officials of state should know better than to make incendiary claims that have the potential to further...
Renewed resistance
29 Oct, 2022

Renewed resistance

ONCE again, Israel is on the rampage in the occupied territories. Whilst most incursions over the recent past have...
Burnt bridges
Updated 28 Oct, 2022

Burnt bridges

THE establishment on Thursday reached for the nuclear option as it attempted to reassert itself ahead of the PTI’s...
Gas management
28 Oct, 2022

Gas management

GAS shortages have been an integral part of everyday life in Pakistan for around two decades. In recent years,...
Another march
Updated 27 Oct, 2022

Another march

ON Tuesday, after weeks of prevaricating, PTI chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would, for the second ...