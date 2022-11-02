DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 02, 2022

Ex-PM Imran Khan comes under fire over martial law remarks

Iftikhar A. Khan Published November 2, 2022 Updated November 2, 2022 07:30am

ISLAMABAD: PTI chief Imran Khan came under fire on Tuesday, with the coalition government accusing him of conspiring to derail democracy in the country.

At a press conference, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan blasted Imran Khan for his remarks about martial law and made it clear that no political party would ever accept such an unconstitutional step.

Referring to the military establishment, Mr Sanaullah said that those who could impose martial law had now decided, as an institution, to abide by the Constitution and let the country move forward on a democratic path.

He was reacting to the PTI chief’s remarks he made on Monday night during an interview with a TV channel. Asked by the anchor about his point of view on the “talk about martial law” in recent days, Mr Khan said: “If they want, they may impose martial law. What are they scaring me for?”

Late on Tuesday night, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told a private news channel the establishment was supporting the democratic setup and there was no chance that a martial law would be imposed in the country.

The PTI was trying to drag security institutions into politics, he said, adding that security institutions “are well aware of their responsibilities given in the Constitution”.

Separately, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman also berated Mr Khan and said his remarks indicated a “fascist mentality”. In a series of tweets, she said while institutions maintained they would not meddle in politics, Mr Khan insisted on their intervention. “His objective is that either they offer a deal or impose martial law,” she said.

Similarly, PPP stalwart Raza Rabbani said Mr Khan’s quest for power had driven him to a point where he wanted the system to be wrapped up rather than sit in the opposition.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali
Nov 02, 2022 07:55am
IK said If They want martial law .. means he felt they were leading country that way. Far cry fro lies attributed to him that he wants martial law. Govt is clearly twisting to try and look bad but it is so obvious that govt only looks bad. When will they learn that public has a brain.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Nov 02, 2022 07:55am
Everyone come with the help of martial law it's not a new thing
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Nov 02, 2022 07:57am
These hypocrites of the corrupt regime have made far more incendiary remarks against the Pakistan Military and they have gotten away with it - now the same are crying wolf.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Nov 02, 2022 08:00am
This mafia always tries to find anything with IK so they can create a storm from nothing..
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Nov 02, 2022 08:07am
Making hay by using his remarks out of context re
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Nov 02, 2022 08:20am
It is better to have martial law, than to have present conditions the country is heading towards destruction the politicians have It in.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahmad
Nov 02, 2022 08:22am
IK lost his mind and creditability in searched of to regain power again. New elections may not be held until some time in 2023. Political rallies after rallies by IK must be stopped now.
Reply Recommend 0
shan
Nov 02, 2022 08:42am
As if it's democracy in Pakistan today?? Come on.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Means and ends
Updated 02 Nov, 2022

Means and ends

THERE is little at the moment that can deter Imran Khan. Martial law? Bring it on, he says. Press conferences by...
Hazardous calling
02 Nov, 2022

Hazardous calling

SHOOTING the messenger is an almost perfect crime in Pakistan, a nation consistently ranked among the most hazardous...
More lynchings
02 Nov, 2022

More lynchings

A SPATE of lynchings and mob attacks in Karachi last week has exposed the tense state of a society in which people...
Market uncertainty
01 Nov, 2022

Market uncertainty

FINANCE Minister Ishaq Dar spent a busy day in Karachi over the weekend, meeting senior bankers and foreign currency...
Exit strategy
Updated 01 Nov, 2022

Exit strategy

The experiments that were tried in the past should not be repeated again.
Paracha’s return
01 Nov, 2022

Paracha’s return

BUSINESSMAN Saifullah Paracha, said to be Guántanamo’s oldest prisoner, has returned to Pakistan after spending...