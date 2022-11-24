DAWN.COM Logo

Imran insists Alvi will consult him on chief’s selection

Mansoor Malik Published November 24, 2022 Updated November 24, 2022 11:55am

• PTI leader claims next COAS’s neutrality already affected due to Nawaz’s involvement
• Rejects Bajwa’s ‘false narrative’ remarks
• Claims resentment within army on the rise

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that President Dr Arif Alvi will “definitely” consult him as soon as the summary for the appointment of next army chief reaches his office.

“President Dr Arif Alvi will definitely consult me on the summary for the appointment of army chief and take a decision as per the law and Constitution. I am head of the party that Dr Alvi belongs to,” he remarked.

Mr Khan’s comments come in the wake of statements by several government figures that only the prime minister enjoys the constitutional authority to appoint an army chief, with no requirement for any consultation, and that the president should play his constitutional role in the process rather than create hurdles.

As PTI is scheduled to resume its long march from Rawalpindi on Nov 26, Mr Khan, while responding to a question about plans for a sit-in in the garrison city, said he would like to maintain the “suspense and reveal my next plan while addressing the masses on Saturday”.

Speaking to a select group of journalists at his Zaman Park residence on Wednesday, the PTI chief claimed the new army chief’s neutrality had already been affected with the involvement of the “convict” PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in the process and him having a say in a matter of national security.

“Nawaz Sharif would have sought commitments from whoever they want to appoint that he would push the PTI against the wall and ensure all cases against him are closed.”

He said he had been consistently saying the army chief should be appointed on merit, and clearly stated that PTI would not approach a court following the appointment.

Answering a question, the PTI chairman rejected army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s statement about a “false narrative” around the regime change conspiracy, and asserted the cipher had been presented before the National Security Committee when he was still the premier, and later Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also discussed it in another meeting of the committee.

The NSC as well as Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US Asad Majeed Khan accepted that the tone of the document was ‘threatening’ and a conspiracy hatched.

After this, he said, the NSC decided to demarche the US ambassador here in Islamabad. “So, how come a ‘false narrative’ was created?” he questioned.

He further said President Alvi had also written a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan about the cipher however there was no development on the subject.

Mr Khan claimed he knew the army very well and that resentment within the institution was on the rise. Although a fake narrative had been built that the establishment helped the PTI come to power, he said, he always believed in the power of people who had elected him.

“I have defeated the whole establishment and an 11-party alliance with public support and will do so again in the next elections,” he maintained confidently.

“I do not know whether the PTI will be given a level-playing field in the next general elections, but I still believe in the power of the people.”

He also commented that the political system in vogue needed a “major surgery” to ensure implementation of the rule of law where every powerful individual was answerable.

To a question about the next general elections, the PTI chief said the nation would definitely go to polls by next October as a worst case scenario.

“The general elections in October will not harm the PTI and its popularity in any way, but the PDM government, an alliance of 11 parties, will continue sinking and face the public wrath during polling,” he remarked.

He said the climax of his long march movement on Nov 26 would be evident of the massive public support for him and his party.

Answering a question about whether he planned to stage a sit-in in Rawalpindi, Mr Khan said he would maintain the “suspense” and reveal it in his address to the “mammoth” gathering of people from across the country.

Replying to a question about a leak of Gen Bajwa and his family’s asset details allegedly from the FBR, the former prime minister said the government had amended the accountability law that made it impossible to catch a white-collar crime.

“If a public-office holder deposits looted money in the accounts of his family members or establishes an offshore company, those stashing the wealth beyond their means cannot be held accountable,” he regretted, adding the onus of proving assets beyond means was no more on a suspect, but the complainant needed to provide all the evidence.

He further claimed the coalition government had ruined the economy and the country was fast heading towards a default, adding the “corrupt” rulers would soon face public wrath in the form of votes against them in the general elections.

“The country’s economy is sinking with the perceived default risk factor touching 105 per cent though the PTI left it at 5pc just eight months ago,” he said and added that terrorism was increasing by 53pc, pushing foreign investment and businesses on the backburner.

Responding to a question about his statement that the alleged ‘US-backed regime change conspiracy’ was behind him, the PTI chairman said a state’s relationship was with another state and not on a personal basis. “I always spoke against the master-slave relationship and wanted that the two sovereign countries meet and deal on an equal footing.”

Mr Khan said he would have convinced the US that Pakistan should purchase cheaper oil from Russia as India did, but his government was toppled through a regime change conspiracy.

Brushing aside the rumours about PTI electables switching loyalties around the general elections, Mr Khan said the nation was fully aware and had condemned the “turncoats” in the by-elections earlier this year. He said this time he would personally award tickets after selecting the candidates.

“The party faced a great setback in 2018 when I sublet the power to some party leaders to select party candidates for the general elections,” he recalled.

Answering a question, Mr Khan regretted that the military spread hatred against the Baloch, and referred to Maj Gen Faisal Naseer’s role during his posting in Balochistan and later his “Dirty Harry” function against the PTI leadership in Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2022

M. Emad
Nov 24, 2022 08:06am
The Next Chief suits Imran Khan Niazi ?
Reply Recommend 0
Coach’s Jee
Nov 24, 2022 08:10am
Imran Khan is a New ‘Altaf Hussain’.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 24, 2022 08:11am
It appears that Alvi and IK have an evil plan for stopping COAS appointment as they did the same during no-confidence motion.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 24, 2022 08:12am
If Alvi stops COAS selection, Bajwa should stay on and sack Alvi. Enough is enough.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Nov 24, 2022 08:16am
President will only follow Constitution. He’s bound to sign & approve PM choice if it fully conform to Constitution & Law.
Reply Recommend 0
neil
Nov 24, 2022 08:18am
Good going imran .. love from new york
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 24, 2022 08:21am
Very interesting development on how IK and Bajwa are in serious disagreements. Nobody is beating around the bush anymore.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Nov 24, 2022 08:22am
It is amazing to note although President Arif Alvi belongs to PTI unlike PTI Members he staunchly from day one of his tenure just doesn't believe in confrontational politics. Well done.
Reply Recommend 0
Kabira
Nov 24, 2022 08:28am
After disclosure of facts by the COAS, Imran Khan’s conspiracy theory vanished in the thin air. IK must apologise the nation for all the chaos in the country and damage done to our foreign relations.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 24, 2022 08:29am
A totally political farewell from an apolitical claimant.
Reply Recommend 0
M. M. Amin (Old Ravian )
Nov 24, 2022 08:31am
When did he ever accept his own mistakes ?
Reply Recommend 0
Pro. Jamhoor
Nov 24, 2022 08:31am
IK is living in fools paradise. it's obvious that he is hurt by the truth. nobody in his/her right mind will credit what he says. let him stew in his own juice
Reply Recommend 0
System
Nov 24, 2022 08:42am
Lacks patience and foresight
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Nov 24, 2022 08:46am
Who are u why a president should consult you
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Qureshi
Nov 24, 2022 08:46am
If the PM can consult the father-daughter convicts in London, why can’t the President consult with his leader?
Reply Recommend 0
Azad Baloch
Nov 24, 2022 08:47am
If we look at the history, politicians who confronted the Establishment were either sent in exile or in the worst case hanged. Stubborn & selfish people who do not learn from other people's suffering should prepare for their turn, which is actually just around the corner now. I hope Kaptan is able to see the writing on the wall.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 24, 2022 08:48am
Imran is only hope for Pakistan, else get ready for next 50yrs of loot by Bilawal/ Maryam/ Junaid etc under supervision of Neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 24, 2022 08:50am
The head of the army is an employee of the Ministry of Defense. I wish they would just remember that fact, at all times.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 24, 2022 08:51am
@Coach’s Jee, new ‘altaf hussain’ is sitting in London.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Nov 24, 2022 08:53am
He will play all dirty tricks to try to come to power again. But alas he has damaged his credibility too much.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Nov 24, 2022 08:56am
@M. Emad , The Next Chief suits Imran Khan Niazi ? What’s the difference, previously it use to suit NS.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam2uel
Nov 24, 2022 08:57am
Bajwa should stay till next election
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Nov 24, 2022 08:57am
@Coach’s Jee, Imran Khan is a New ‘Altaf Hussain’. At least he is not managing slaughterhouses in Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Nov 24, 2022 09:02am
Utter nonsense. Where in the constitution says that the president must consult you on any appointment? If you have any objection on the process discuss it in the parliament, not press conference.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Nov 24, 2022 09:07am
another billionaire will be made this week
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Nov 24, 2022 09:08am
Another Billionaire will be appointed this week !!
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Nov 24, 2022 09:12am
IK is acting like a villein in Pakistani politics.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Nov 24, 2022 09:21am
Imran Khan is right
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Nov 24, 2022 09:23am
If President Alvi don’t signed the summary what PM Shehbaz sent to him of proposed Army Chief name, he may either signed and will stay as President or if he don’t than President may resigned after pressured by PTI IK demand. Let’s wait and see what’s next.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ali
Nov 24, 2022 09:34am
Imran is 100% rise. Bajwa, should explain where his immediate family amassed such wealth. Free and Fair investigation shall be carried out to ascertain it is not ill gotten money.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali..
Nov 24, 2022 09:36am
@Justice, COAS cannot sack somebody who approves his appointment, only thing he can do is declare ML which is highly unlikely to happen.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajid
Nov 24, 2022 09:37am
Keep it up.
Reply Recommend 0
NN
Nov 24, 2022 09:38am
@Punjabi Lion, most probably he is learning from the best of the Sharif/ Zaradari clans.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Nov 24, 2022 09:40am
We all must put our differences aside and go for immediate free and fair election for real democracy for betterment of the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Lost Track
Nov 24, 2022 09:44am
Well done PMIK. No one has screwed the Constitution as much as you.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Nov 24, 2022 09:47am
@DEMAGOGUE, good to know that pak had a constitution too. I think the key article is “ might is right “
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Nov 24, 2022 09:48am
@Kabira , bajwa should have provided money trail
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rauf
Nov 24, 2022 09:49am
Oh, I thought Alvi is President of Pakistan and belongs to no party!
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Nov 24, 2022 09:59am
Neutrals & Politicians all are corrupt. No one is thinking for the betterment of Pakistan and economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Nov 24, 2022 09:59am
He took benefit from army and now he is crying and trying his best ti be against them.
Reply Recommend 0
reader
Nov 24, 2022 10:01am
IK khan is the last hope for this country, otherwise it will become hell for poor and middle class of this land.
Reply Recommend 0
Abida
Nov 24, 2022 10:08am
If PDM can come to power with the help of neutrals and dirty politics of horse trading then people of pakistan have every right to bring IK back to power by hook or by crook. If they can use evil plans why asking PTI and it's supporters to play a fair game?? This world is not a place for saints anymore even they have to apply same tactics to counter their evil enemies
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Nov 24, 2022 10:17am
How else could he show his relevance to his supporters?
Reply Recommend 0
Zaibullah khan
Nov 24, 2022 10:20am
IK admits to be in touch with the president regarding the appointment of the new COAS which falsifies his assertion that he is not interested in whoever is appointed against the post.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Nov 24, 2022 10:20am
IK is absolutely right. Establishment has openly played politics. enough is enough. nothing can justify bringing the likes of PDM back into power. mind boggling. and we have seen what has happened since they have came.
Reply Recommend 0
RuhAfzaal
Nov 24, 2022 10:20am
Everything else is false except for his false claims!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Nov 24, 2022 10:21am
President Alvi under constitutional obligations is bound to listen to advice of PM and not of Imran Khan Imran Khan is trying to show his importance that President will consult with him on appointment of new army chief, but President stopped listening to Imran Khan since President Alvi was forced to sent reference against Justice Isa to SJC and later Imran Khan regretted. President Alvi still regretting as why he has acted on advice of Imran Khan to send reference against Justic Qazi Faez Isa.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Nov 24, 2022 10:24am
Ik ..times are mad..don't do that...you don't want to live?
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Nov 24, 2022 10:24am
What are you going to do if he does not?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan Only !
Nov 24, 2022 10:32am
Imran has lost his brain. He must know that the President is the head of state, not answerable or bound to take advice from head of a political party !
Reply Recommend 0
Andy
Nov 24, 2022 10:33am
Pakistan politics is in complete mess - I think new army chief would be taking over soon after his appointment.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Nov 24, 2022 10:47am
@Amir Qureshi, you are100% Right, President is not a Sheep or Goat. He has right to fight for the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam2uel
Nov 24, 2022 11:01am
This guy is he'll bent on division in army.should be charged on instigating mutiny
Reply Recommend 0
Salvi
Nov 24, 2022 11:03am
@Coach’s Jee, absolutely
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Nov 24, 2022 11:05am
@Pakistan Only !, Everyone knows who lost its brain...striping people...video tapping violating people's privacy...ordering hits....!
Reply Recommend 0

