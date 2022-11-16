DAWN.COM Logo

Will approach international courts against Umar Zahoor, Jang Group over gift sale allegation: Imran

Dawn.com | APP Published November 16, 2022 Updated November 16, 2022 06:38pm
<p>PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses supporters via video link. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he would approach courts against Geo/Jang Group in London and Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor in the gulf state for his “character assassination”, saying that he had no hope in Pakistan’s justice system.

A day ago, Zahoor appeared on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath and claimed the PTI government had sold an expensive Graff wristwatch — gifted to Imran by Saudi Crown Prince Moham­med Bin Salman — for $2 million, worth approximately Rs280m at the time of sale in 2019.

The Toshakhana case over the sale of state gifts received by Imran became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

After months of evading the topic, Imran admitted in a written reply on Sept 8 that he had sold at least four presents — including a Graff wristwatch — he had received during his tenure as the prime minister.

The matter again shot into the spotlight yesterday night as Zahoor claimed in the Geo News programme that he had bought the watch through former accoun­ta­bility minister Shahzad Akbar and Farah Khan, a close aide of Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi.

The Dubai-based businessman also claimed that Farah wanted to sell the watch for $4-5m “but after negotiations, I purchased it for $2 million”. The payment, he added, was made in cash on Farah’s insistence.

The claims evoked an outcry from PTI leaders, including Akbar who denied Zahoor’s allegations.

Speaking on the matter in a video address today, Imran alleged that the PML-N, Jang Group and Geo were in cahoots in conspiring and starting campaigns against him such as the foreign funding and Toshakhana references.

“Yesterday, this combination of the PML-N and Geo brought a “fraud” whose prior history was quickly exposed by social media,” Imran said.

“They brought that fraud and did a whole programme where he said Imran Khan’s watch was sold at such a high price … and they did a whole propaganda campaign [against me].”

Imran said he did not have any hope of justice from Pakistan’s legal system and had therefore decided to file a case in London against Geo Group and it would be made to answer for his character assassination.

“I will pursue a case against this person, this fraud, in Dubai, and I will file a case against Geo in Dubai and Pakistan. I have decided that now we will take them to court because we will prove that Geo Group’s method in the country is propaganda — its purpose is not freedom of journalism but it uses its media group for an agenda.

“This person they used and the programme they did […] if they did journalism with integrity then they’d have known he was a fraud […] he has no credibility and they wouldn’t have ever used such a witness,” the PTI chief said.

Imran also said that he had prior experience with the UK courts and that is why he would be pursuing a case there.

Imran had first announced his move to pursue legal proceedings and denied the programme’s allegations earlier in the day.

“Geo and Khanzada, supported by ‘handlers’, slandered me through a baseless story cooked up by a known fraudster and internationally wanted criminal,” he tweeted.

“I have spoken to my lawyers and I plan to sue Geo, Khanzada and the fraudster not only in Pak but also in UK and UAE.”

Fawad Chaudhry says watch ‘legally sold’

In a press conference earlier today, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also denied the allegations. However, he acknowledged that the gift was “legally” sold “in the market”.

He began the media talk by sharing details about the Graff wristwatch in question.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. — <em>DawnNewsTV</em>
Elaborating on the procedure for receiving state gifts, he said the Saudi king gifted the watch during Imran’s trip to Saudi Arabia in 2018 when the PTI chief was the prime minister. Following due procedure, the watch was deposited in the Toshakhana department and its price was valued at approximately RS100m, Fawad added.

At the time, he recalled, public office holders could pay 20pc of the evaluated price of a gift and retain it. “Imran Khan paid 20pc of the evaluated price and it became his personal property,” Fawad contended, revealing that the watch was later “sold in the market for approximately Rs57m.

“Capital gains tax was paid for it accordingly and it was declared in Imran Khan’s returns as well as before the election commission.”

The watch, he asserted, was “never sold to anyone named Umar Zahoor.

“Neither was it ever handed over to Farah Gujjar for selling … and Ahsan Saleem Gujjar, who is Farah’s husband, clearly said [last] night that she never met him (Zahoor).”

In this connection, Fawad also highlighted Zahoor’s “very shady history”.

Zahoor is said to be an influential business personality and is apparently wanted by Norway, Switzerland, Turkiye and Pakistan since 2009-10 over various financial and other crimes.

The businessman also stands accused of taking his minor daughters abroad illegally after obtaining their passports under fictitious names and parentage, even though the Lahore High Court had already ordered that his name be placed on the Exit Control List.

Building his case on the basis of this information, Fawad alleged that Zahoor had named Akbar because the former accountability minister wanted his return to Pakistan.

But soon after the government changed, a first information report was registered against Akbar and late Federal Investigation Agency director Mohammad Rizwan at Islamabad’s Kohsar police station, he said. “Later, Zahoor’s name was removed from the ECL (Exit Control List) and a month after that, he holds this press conference.”

PML-N challenges Imran to go to court

Responding to Imran’s tweet earlier today, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz demanded that he should “produce receipts”.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb challenged the PTI chief to go to court and called on him to tell the date when he would go instead of making announcements.

She also raised several questions about the giftset and said Imran would have to pay receipts for the sales. Aurangzeb further questioned what Khanzada and Geo were to blame for.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Ataullah Tarar hinted that the government would start criminal proceedings against Imran in the Toshakhana case as per the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order.

He also said that the government would issue a red warrant for Farah’s return from the UAE.

Regarding the wristwatch, Tarar said it was the only one specially prepared by the Saudi crown prince for Pakistan and its price could not be matched with other items. He said that as per rules, any gift received from abroad was first deposited in the Toshakhana and later on another procedure of market evaluation was carried out if the recipient wanted to keep it.

“But nothing such thing happened in this case,” Tarar added.

Tarar said that as per the market evaluation that was carried out, the watch giftset’s price stood at around $12 million — almost Rs1.7 billion at that time and now Rs2bn.

He alleged that Imran bought the watch giftset at Rs20m only, without adopting the laid down procedure. “And now, he (Imran) has confessed to committing two crimes which are buying and selling it,” the SAPM added.

Tarar regretted that the “unique gift” was not meant to be sold in the open market as it was given as a gesture of “great love and respect to Pakistan”.

Separately, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif welcomed Imran’s move to approach the court over the matter and said the development would bring the record of the matter to light, including the individuals involved in the affair.

He said those involved in the sale of the gifts should be present in Pakistan and made to answer the details of the exchanges. “The government will pursue this matter,” Asif added.

Pro. Jamhoor
Nov 16, 2022 02:19pm
It appears that PTI thinks that the judiciary is in its pocket. the party leaders rush almost with petitions of one kind or another to the courts
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Nov 16, 2022 02:20pm
Your Legal Action will become Illegal, Money is more Powerful than anything.
Reply Recommend 0
SC
Nov 16, 2022 02:22pm
Is that all what you have report. With so many issues facing the nation. Get your priorities right
Reply Recommend 0
Justice for all
Nov 16, 2022 02:24pm
Umer Farooq Zahoor is a big lier and known criminal, wanted by many countries in fraud cases and on arrival in Pakistan should be brought to Justice for defaming IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 16, 2022 02:25pm
Truth exposed by Geo TV. Mr. Zahoor has the priceless gift set
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Nov 16, 2022 02:25pm
Following rules is wrong according to the imported government?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Nov 16, 2022 02:27pm
PTI is a party run on media. If they are serious then they should take legal action instead of playing victim on media
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Nov 16, 2022 02:28pm
Main issue remains. Gifted watch was sold. PTI has not denied it but never admitted it either
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Nov 16, 2022 02:30pm
This is going to be so very funny. Save the screen shot of the tweet folks. It will be eminently quotable after a few months. Imran stands exposed. There is no charismatic messiah, there is no short-cut to progress, there is no magic pill; there is only the hard road of enabling & evolving the system via successive iterations of election cycle. If any reader is a PTI die-hard partisan, then my condolences at the smashing of the idol. You've got to wake up & not let yourselves be used as a prop.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Nov 16, 2022 02:31pm
Simply disgrace of IK to sell this precious watch within a year, should have retained as his exclusive gift being head is state and bringing sour in relatiobship with KSA...
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Nov 16, 2022 02:31pm
Well....it reminds me of this famous phrase "yeh to hoga"
Reply Recommend 0
J
Nov 16, 2022 02:33pm
Shame on PTI and its cult leader!
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Hasan
Nov 16, 2022 02:35pm
Convicted criminals bringing wanted criminals to level allegations against Imran Khan reeks of desperation. The toshakhana affair - while not being illegal - doesn't suit the lofty moral stature projected by IK, but it does merit such crass mudslinging
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Nov 16, 2022 02:36pm
IK 3 5 years was taken in revenge lies and U turns strain relationships with foreign countries and nothing else
Reply Recommend 0
Lookeron
Nov 16, 2022 02:40pm
Whoever purchased, no matter, but this was never expected from IK or PTI, as they had created very high expectations and standards for morality in the mind of common voters.
Reply Recommend 0
Shiraz
Nov 16, 2022 02:40pm
Its not surprising at all. They think public is a herd of senseless creatures. And they are absolutely ryt
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Nov 16, 2022 02:40pm
Liar Liar pants on fire
Reply Recommend 0
NoVoice
Nov 16, 2022 02:41pm
Niazi thinks because he always uses intermediaries to handle his funds, corruption and expenditures, he is safe from label of corruption. And when caught, he yells loud to distract instead of providing evidence to clear his name.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Nov 16, 2022 02:42pm
Before PTI came to power government only had to pay 15 percent of the value to buy gifts and they raised it to 50 percent. IK sold the gifts to local gift collector in Islamabad which there is already a receipt on.
Reply Recommend 0
Lookeron
Nov 16, 2022 02:44pm
In our day-to-day life, we see 'addicted' persons are steeling precious items from their own homes; and then sell these items outside at very lower rates (i.e., at the amount what they need for that day). I think the same happened here.
Reply Recommend 0
arselan
Nov 16, 2022 02:44pm
Its funny how soon as the news about Shehbaz Sharif has to pay fine in England is released this fake news to change the subject comes up
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Nov 16, 2022 02:45pm
Good shutup call.
Reply Recommend 0
Scary
Nov 16, 2022 02:47pm
The time we have all waited for. Who is the liar here. I bet anything that Imran Khan is lying. The whole episode of selling gifts was in bad taste. It’s proved now he is more corrupt than anyone else. Caught red handed by his own words. Well done Khanzada.
Reply Recommend 0
haroon
Nov 16, 2022 02:47pm
Umar Farooq Zahoor is wanted for fraud and other crimes in multiple countries. No one believes his words.
Reply Recommend 0
Yogesh
Nov 16, 2022 02:48pm
Imran is the fraudster here
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
Nov 16, 2022 02:51pm
Imran can sell the gifts to whoever he wants according to the law. He hasnt done anything illegal yet the imported government wants to make it seem that way by fooling their supporters. Now show us records of gifts from PMLN.
Reply Recommend 0
jaffer
Nov 16, 2022 02:51pm
this is just topi drama . they will never file any case against him .it is just eye wash.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Nov 16, 2022 02:54pm
The time for accepting lies is over now, fawad should look for joining another party.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 16, 2022 02:55pm
Shameless and corrupt niazi and his shameless goons. Pti is nothing but a party of liars and lotas
Reply Recommend 0
Justice for all
Nov 16, 2022 02:55pm
Everyone know that Umar Farooq Zahoor is a fraud and wanted by many countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 16, 2022 02:56pm
@nouman, and they did it after they stole all the precious gifts.
Reply Recommend 0
AKRAM
Nov 16, 2022 02:58pm
@J, "Shame on PTI and its cult leader" Shame for what? Money laundering? Possessing assets beyond means? Building apartments in London or Dubai? Laundering UK money destined for earthquake victims? Please explain which law IK has broken so nation can be wiser.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 16, 2022 02:58pm
@Fastrack, No. Truth exposed by Fawad and PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Nov 16, 2022 03:02pm
A gift given to head of the state can be retained by him by paying just 20% of the value. If this is not corruption,then nothing any politicians do, can be called corruption. Can public buy toshakhana items by paying 20%of their value ?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Nov 16, 2022 03:06pm
Fawad Chaudhry has gone insane and is unable to differentiate between legal and illegal. He is saying that gift was legally sold in the market. Fawad Chaudhry has gone out of his mind in trying to save Imran Khan. The gift given by foreign dignitaries were not supposed to be sold in open market under any circumstances by Imran Khan. Fawad Chaudhry can't save Imran Khan from being disqualified from contesting general election no matter if he files any petition in any court of law in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Nov 16, 2022 03:09pm
How did Umar get possession of the watch if it was not sold to him? Niazi thinks all the Pakistanis are fools. My message to Niaz is that people who do not follow PTI are very intelligent people. First, Niazi staged a fake assassination now denying that the unique watch was sold to Mr. Umar when Mr. Umar has possession of the precious Watch.
Reply Recommend 0
Real
Nov 16, 2022 03:11pm
If Umar plays the CCTV footage of all the visits and transactions and share phone calls , which he claims he have..... THEN????
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 16, 2022 03:11pm
PTI thinks people are stupid and will beleive anything. First it was USA lie and after than more lies after lies . Just come out with truth. People still love Imran Khan despite his flaws. He is still better than Nawaz and Zardari family
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
Nov 16, 2022 03:13pm
Khanzada NO 1 Non sense in the history of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
Nov 16, 2022 03:22pm
@Pro. Jamhoor, SS thinks that even London courts are in his pocket!! And see what happened. He ended up paying fine to the court and the case is still there.
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
Nov 16, 2022 03:24pm
@Fastrack, Joke. Trying to divert public attention from the fine SS just pain to London court
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Nov 16, 2022 03:26pm
the reaction by ik and pti clearly indicate that the story is factual and thus so much hue and cry
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
Nov 16, 2022 03:29pm
@J, But no shame on the one fined by a London Court!!!! Failed attempt to hide it as it is in black and white
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Nov 16, 2022 03:32pm
Fawad Thanks for clearing the facts
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Nov 16, 2022 03:33pm
Geo Jang is teamed with PDM in spreading lies
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas
Nov 16, 2022 03:34pm
If this is the only crime IK has committed during his tenure then he is still a hero as compared to other tugs looting us from 30 years.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Nov 16, 2022 03:40pm
Only a stupid person will sell a watch worth $4.5million for $2. Another gaff by GEO
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 16, 2022 03:41pm
How is he in possession of those items? Did he receive them as gifts like the original transaction? Let the courts determine if they were "legally" sold as asserted by him.
Reply Recommend 0
AKRAM
Nov 16, 2022 03:41pm
@MZI, "Imran stands exposed" You mean he is more corrupt than Zardari - Sharifs? Please explain.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir
Nov 16, 2022 03:43pm
Then whom did you sell the watch to? Did you bring the money back to Pakistan; and if so, how and if not, why? PTI has really been shady in answering these questions.
Reply Recommend 0
Lookeron
Nov 16, 2022 03:45pm
@Zain, Sorry, we cannot buy your personal opinion. Thanks a lot
Reply Recommend 0
Lookeron
Nov 16, 2022 03:46pm
@Real, If he has the watch with him, then what other evidence is needed. Direct evidence is better than circumstancial evidence.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahoriyaa
Nov 16, 2022 03:50pm
It would be interesting to see what do they challenge there.. I think they will play with it and never let it conclude doing delay tactics. JANG story look to be quite complete to allege ik selling toshakhana gifts with Gogi.
Reply Recommend 0
Fatima
Nov 16, 2022 03:51pm
How many really have faith in the legal system ? It’s mostly being as a tool to arm twist rather than provide justice and relief
Reply Recommend 0
Lahoriyaa
Nov 16, 2022 03:52pm
@MZI, well said on waking up pti hard core fans..
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Nov 16, 2022 03:52pm
Things are becoming difficult for the pti stooges to digest
Reply Recommend 0
Muzafar
Nov 16, 2022 03:53pm
The questions of why you would sell a gift from a friendly state, and jeopardize the relations, remain. Looking at the natures of Arabs and the way they regard their dignity, doubt MBS will meet Imran with as much energy and vigor if Imran becomes CM again, knowing that his gift was sold.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheila Kijawani
Nov 16, 2022 03:56pm
Shameful that Imran Khan has been selling gifts given to his office as constitutional head of the country! PM Modi always donates to charity and organisations for betterment of citizens. Most recent was towards girls education.
Reply Recommend 0
Samit
Nov 16, 2022 03:59pm
For all what Imran khan says his ethics are pretty shaky.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Nov 16, 2022 04:00pm
@Tahir,Hurry ! go and file case against Imran in PDM regime!
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Nov 16, 2022 04:08pm
Everyone knows the credibility of Umar Farooq. Initially he was the most wanted person by Interpol in October 2022 and her ex-wife Sophia Mirza was accused her former husband of money laundering of Rs16 billion in the complaint. A Business Tycoon and former director of Ameri Group living in middle east known for a close relation with Sharif Family.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 16, 2022 04:09pm
Perhaps a case can be made for an incumbent PM to retain gifts under certain conditions, very difficult to justify their sale at a much higher price and retaining the huge difference in their cost and what they were sold for.
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Nov 16, 2022 04:16pm
@ AKRAM, Your question: "You mean he is more corrupt than Zardari - Sharifs? Please explain" I hope you see that your question is itself a problem. We supported IK because we thought that he was not like the rest. Surprise: He IS like the rest. When you argue about the quantum of his corruption, you have already lost the argument. Feel free to continue to run after him, but do not expect others to do the same.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam2uel
Nov 16, 2022 04:18pm
Everybody says like this when they are caught red handed
Reply Recommend 0
anonymous
Nov 16, 2022 04:20pm
Everyone should be given an option to buy a public asset at 20% of the price and sell it in the market at the market rate. PTI don't consider such things corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Muzafar
Nov 16, 2022 04:25pm
And weird statements from both side. The guy has the watch. Did he stole it or did he buy it from the first buyer? Where is the money trail from Imran to determine the capital gains tax? Surely Imran cant hope for FBR to accept without bank statement 'just because Imran said so.' What would the guy do if Imran accuses him of stealing that watch? He said he paid in cash and didnt mention any sales deed that was signed. The deal sounds very shady.
Reply Recommend 0
Doud Ibrahim
Nov 16, 2022 04:26pm
Take it to court they’ll save you as usual.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 16, 2022 04:31pm
PTI: Show us the receipts.
Reply Recommend 0
Ustaad
Nov 16, 2022 04:35pm
Imran should face Shahzaib Khanzada in his show tonight
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 16, 2022 04:39pm
Trading in gifts uniquely inscribed in a very religious symbol is in itself objectionable.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Nov 16, 2022 04:39pm
Liar. What is legally sold?. U cant sell state gifts
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
Nov 16, 2022 04:46pm
Who cares whether Umar Farooq Zahoor is a fraudster or a haji. The fact that Imran Khan as PM acquired a state gift at throw away price and then immediately sold it off to make a quick profit is an utterly shameful thing to do. Imran Khan and his fan club cannot stop promoting him as the final authority on everything moral. And now they all are shamelessly claiming that since all the legal formalities have been met so there is nothing morally wrong in it.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Nov 16, 2022 04:47pm
What about 7 cars that Zardar and Nawaz took for free each of them is over $1m
Reply Recommend 0
PK Watcher
Nov 16, 2022 04:57pm
Only if Ch Fawad had put this much effort into his ministry when he was appointed as the first science minister of a major country who had no science background whatsoever, purely on merit of course, because IK is an honest and merit-driven person.
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Nov 16, 2022 04:59pm
This liar is not longer going to escape now, as more things are surfacing around like pictures of Zahoor with PTIs, how come you are suddenly distancing yourself and calling him fraud. Let’s wait further on the other cases / information to surface. They are so confused and drowned in their fraud and these statements will backbite them further. Good look PTI cult supporters…
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Nov 16, 2022 05:00pm
@ AKRAM, selling the gift which was given to Pakistan for a price well below the market value (even below the perceived 20%) and without getting it valued. Then selling it on to pocket from the profit. I think it’s an easy thing to follow. Doesn’t require a lot logic tbh.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 16, 2022 05:09pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Jang
Nov 16, 2022 05:11pm
What happened to the Panama Leaks case? What about the Avenfield apartment case? Has anyone proven the source of the money by which those apartments have been bought?? Where did the borrowed money go for the last 34 years obtained from multilateral institution? What about this fuss about Toshakhana when all the previous regimes have plundered it mercilessly without a trace of record?
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Jang
Nov 16, 2022 05:15pm
What about the funds provided by the UK government for improvement of education when SS was the CM of Punjab? Who will ask about its good use for the benefit of Punjab??
Reply Recommend 0
ukpindite
Nov 16, 2022 05:21pm
no one likes fawad
Reply Recommend 0
ukpindite
Nov 16, 2022 05:22pm
ik get rid of fawad your vote will increase
Reply Recommend 0
Aly
Nov 16, 2022 05:38pm
For the sake of argument let's assume that Ik did sell this watch. It's still nothing to what these ruling families and their handlers have done. Why is Pakistan still a very poor and corrupt country?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Nov 16, 2022 05:39pm
Once a crook, always a crook.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Nov 16, 2022 05:45pm
Enough is enough. Imran should be sent to Adiala in KPK helicopter.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Nov 16, 2022 05:46pm
@Pro. Jamhoor, PTI is right in thinking so since Bandarial, Ijaz and Athar are their frontmen.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Nov 16, 2022 05:48pm
@Justice for all, irrespective of that how he got the watch he is showing
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Nov 16, 2022 05:50pm
Fawad Chaudhry shut up call is right. Selling gift is a legal transaction, but no way corruption the hallmark of PML(M) & PPP be accepted as legal.
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh Munir
Nov 16, 2022 05:51pm
Bunch of clowns
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Nov 16, 2022 06:04pm
Please go ahead and let the people know the truth. I can’t believe they are selling gifts while in government.
Reply Recommend 0
The Philanthropist
Nov 16, 2022 06:55pm
The Matter will be decided in real courts
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Nov 16, 2022 06:57pm
This is hilarious, not sure if the whole country is a comedy show. Now he wants to drag international courts to look into the petty squabbles between various political parties in Pakistan. They don't have any better job,it seems to him.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Nov 16, 2022 06:58pm
It is time fake news by Geo and other PLM N paid media has to stop. People must boycott them.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Nov 16, 2022 06:58pm
Who is paying your outrageous legal costs? They are financed, in my opinion, by helpless blind supporters. Helping those in need who are unable to send their children to school would be much appreciated instead than enriching your lawyers. For those impacted by the disaster, you raised billions of rupees. What happened to that money?
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Nov 16, 2022 06:59pm
Yesterday you were asking the judiciary to interfere.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Nov 16, 2022 07:00pm
@Justice for all, FAKE news and their perpetrators has to be stopped.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Nov 16, 2022 07:02pm
@Pakistani1, They have provided the receipts. The money used for road that was in bad condition. Not like Bagora sharif who fixed all roads leading to his house with tax payers money.
Reply Recommend 0
Aa
Nov 16, 2022 07:02pm
It's over for geo news lol
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Nov 16, 2022 07:03pm
@Aamir Latif , He used money to fix road and for charity. Dirty sharifs trying to malign an honest man.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Nov 16, 2022 07:04pm
Just tell us how that watch reached to Mr Omar Farooq?
Reply Recommend 0
Nads
Nov 16, 2022 07:06pm
It’s disgusting buy low sell high true but not with gifts that too with religious symbolism! Just imagine you give your daughter in law a family heirloom and find out she sold it to buy more expensive stuff I mean that’s the end of that relationship! What would the King of Saudi think wow what third class people these Pakistanis are I am not giving them a present no more
Reply Recommend 0
Vks, St. Louis, MO
Nov 16, 2022 07:07pm
@Salaria Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
Azeem
Nov 16, 2022 07:07pm
Don’t hold your breath over it! He did a press conference in London 10+ years ago promising to sue Altaf Hussain but never did it. Such promises are just to get media promotion for a few days. He knows if he goes to an international court he will have to disclose more details and give the money trail.
Reply Recommend 0
Mast Gul
Nov 16, 2022 07:09pm
Imran doing the right thing. Keep it up.
Reply Recommend 0
MansoorK
Nov 16, 2022 07:09pm
They (agencies and PDM) are now left with nothing but desperation. This betrays a growing despondence amongst the ranks. Go get them PMIK!
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Nov 16, 2022 07:09pm
@Justice for all, But how that watch reached to him?
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Nov 16, 2022 07:10pm
Good. Should go to court and ask for televised trial so everyone can hear the facts.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Nov 16, 2022 07:12pm
Truth hurts.
Reply Recommend 0
chengezk
Nov 16, 2022 07:14pm
How can IK ever face MBS again?? What a loser !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Abu kaeef
Nov 16, 2022 07:18pm
Who we should believe and who we should trust, folks, here everyone is corrupt!!
Reply Recommend 0

