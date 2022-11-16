DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 16, 2022

Buyer claims he paid Farah Khan $2m to buy Toshakhana gifts

Muzhira Amin Published November 16, 2022 Updated November 16, 2022 07:46am

KARACHI: Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor claimed on Tuesday that the PTI government sold an expensive Graff wristwatch — gifted to former premier Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Moham­mad Bin Salman — for $2 million, worth approximately Rs280m at the time of sale in 2019.

The Toshakhana issue over the sale of state gifts received by Imran Khan became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

After months of evading the topic, Mr Khan admitted in a written reply on Sept 8 that he had sold at least four presents he had received during his tenure as the prime minister.

“In March 2019, former accoun­ta­bility minister Shahzad Akbar said that he had a set of watches and if I was interested, I should reach out to Farah [Khan] (a close aide of Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi) as she needed help and didn’t have any asset buyer,” Mr Zahoor said in an interview with Geo News’ Shahzeb Khanzada.

Says he negotiated price down from $4-5m; Shahzad Akbar denies ever meeting Umar Farooq Zahoor

The gifts mentioned include a diamond MasterGraff Tourbillon Minute Repeater with Makkah map dial GM2751, diamond cufflinks with 2.12ct H IF and 2.11ct I IF round diamonds GR46899, a diamond gent’s ring 7.20cts, VVSl rose gold pen set with pave diamonds and an enamel Makkah Map.

Mr Zahoor is said to be an influential business personality and is apparently wanted by Norway, Switzerland, Turkiye and Pakistan since 2009-10 over various financial and other crimes.

The businessman also stands accused of taking his minor daughters abroad illegally after obtaining their passports under fictitious names and parentage, even though the Lahore High Court (LHC) had already ordered that his name be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

In the interview on Tuesday, Mr Zahoor claimed that he met Farah Khan in Dubai and was instantly interested because the items were “rare and priceless”.

“[She] told me the history of the watch and said that they were gifted to Imran Khan by the Saudi prince. She said she wanted to sell these on Imran and his wife’s behalf,” he said.

Mr Zahoor recalled that he was in awe after seeing the watch because it was a “limited edition piece, very rare in the world”. He said he got an appraisal of the watch done as well.

“They [the PTI] wanted to sell the watch for $4 to $5 million, but after negotiations, I purchased it for $2 million,” he said, adding that the payments were made in cash on Farah Khan’s insistence.

“As soon as the payment was made, [she] told [Shahzad] Akbar over the phone that the deal was through and thanked him for introducing her to me. Mr Akbar thanked me for buying the Toshakhana gifts and requested that I don’t speak about this matter to anyone. I agreed.”

During the broadcast on Geo News, Mr Zahoor also showed the watch and repeatedly insisted that it was genuine. He also offered to provide further details if the matter was probed.

He also alleged that Shahzad Akbar had tried to blackmail him following the court battle between the businessman and his ex-wife Sophia Mirza.

In a late-night tweet on Tuesday, Mr Akbar denied that he had ever met or talked to Mr Zahoor.

“It is sad that they are using a person against Imran Khan, whose citizenship has been revoked by Norway due to his crimes, who is wanted by Interpol, who has committed fraud in various countries and who has smuggled his daughters to Dubai using forged documents,” he said.

He also claimed that a “false case” had been registered on Mr Zahoor’s complaint last month in Islamabad’s Secretariat police station against him and the entire team of a former FIA director who was investigating a money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Mr Akbar insisted that the FIR was lodged unlawfully since Mr Zahoor was out of the country.

Published in Dawn, November 16th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (9)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
MirzaCanada
Nov 16, 2022 07:53am
Now the PTI goons will disown this guy although some PTI Ministers met him on behalf of Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Nov 16, 2022 07:55am
How's he in Dubai if he is wanted by so many countries? It is certainly interesting that he is wanted by Pakistani authorities who instead of catching him are using him for their own gain.... Conflict of interest....I don't think his testimony would stand up in court.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheila Kijawani
Nov 16, 2022 07:56am
Shocking to hear Imran Khan has been selling gifts given to his office as constitutional head of the country! PM Modi always donates to charity and organisations for betterment of citizens. Most recent was towards girls education.
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Nov 16, 2022 08:00am
The noose tightens!!
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 16, 2022 08:00am
certified thief and his accomplice.
Reply Recommend 0
Aadi
Nov 16, 2022 08:13am
IK says, it was gifted to him. Why did he get gift? it was not gifted to him but to PM of PAK so this gift didn't belong to a person instead it belonged to Pakistan. He had no right to sell it.
Reply Recommend 0
Thorise Moneylaunderki
Nov 16, 2022 08:14am
Imran Khan always said, accountability starts with him? The great man said If you’re innocent then you shouldn’t be afraid of investigation! Sadly, like every other thing, he doesn’t walk the talk!
Reply Recommend 0
TRUEMAN
Nov 16, 2022 08:30am
Ik is not sadik or Ameen...
Reply Recommend 0
Jwala
Nov 16, 2022 08:31am
Who is the looter now? Who is selling state properties? Open your eyes folks. Don’t let sweet talk fool you.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Jittery markets
16 Nov, 2022

Jittery markets

STATE BANK governor Jameel Ahmad’s assertion that the country has enough dollars to meet its foreign debt...
Joyless lens
Updated 16 Nov, 2022

Joyless lens

Ban on Joyland a shameful instance of kowtowing to pressure group that has arrogated to itself role of policing nation’s morality.
Hibatullah’s edicts
16 Nov, 2022

Hibatullah’s edicts

HOPES that the Afghan Taliban would this time around run a more open country have largely been dashed after the...
Presidential interest
15 Nov, 2022

Presidential interest

It is best that President Alvi is actively looking for solutions rather than leaving politics to Imran and the Sharifs alone.
A test case
15 Nov, 2022

A test case

THE trial of Rao Anwar for the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud is a test case. It will determine whether the criminal...
Mental health dilemma
15 Nov, 2022

Mental health dilemma

THE findings of a recent study concerning the high prevalence of suicide cases in Gilgit-Baltistan present a ...