DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 11, 2022

Imran claims his assailant was ‘trained shooter, not religious fanatic’

Dawn.com Published November 11, 2022 Updated November 11, 2022 08:37pm
<p>PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks in an interview on Thursday. — DW screengrab</p>

PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks in an interview on Thursday. — DW screengrab

PTI chairman Imran Khan has claimed that the assailant who tried to assassinate him in the Wazirabad attack was a “trained shooter” and not a “religious fanatic”.

The PTI chief was injured during a gun attack while leading the party’s long march in Punjab’s Wazirabad on November 3. A PTI supporter, Moazzam Nawaz, was killed in the incident while 14 others, including Imran, were wounded. The suspect was soon after arrested by the police.

In an interview with German International broadcaster DW on Thursday, Imran claimed that his assailant’s profile was already drawn up and did not match that of a religious fanatic. “He was not a religious fanatic, this was a trained shooter,” he added.

The PTI chief also reiterated his claim that there were two shooters, saying that it was “confirmed” that one person was opening fire from the front with “different bullets”.

He repeated his allegation that the government was behind the attack, claiming that he had already known about the plot and that it was concocted two months ago.

Imran accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of being involved in the “Model Town massacre” and extrajudicial killings.

“Killing is not new for them. As for the military intelligence guy, they were in cahoots,” he added. The PTI chairman said the “intelligence guy” was known for and had a background of “bumping off people”.

Imran also claimed that he would be able to provide all the circumstantial evidence for his claims to an investigation. “Whenever there is an independent investigation, these three will be [found] involved,” he added.

Questioned about his long march and demand for fresh elections, Imran said he was doing all that considering the current situation of the country and to save it from a “point of no return”.

He said he would recover in four weeks.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Interest-free economy
11 Nov, 2022

Interest-free economy

Conversion to a interest-free financial system demands thorough and extensive research.
On to the finals
11 Nov, 2022

On to the finals

HISTORY is repeating itself, three decades later. It’s a Pakistan-England final at a World Cup in Australia albeit...
Khokhar’s resignation
11 Nov, 2022

Khokhar’s resignation

IT is the misfortune of Pakistani politics that even those who speak the loudest about their love for democracy ...
Changing winds?
10 Nov, 2022

Changing winds?

There have been murmurs that army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa may be asked to stay.
Global responsibility
10 Nov, 2022

Global responsibility

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has rightly reiterated his stand that climate change is a joint global responsibility...
Diamer school arson
10 Nov, 2022

Diamer school arson

THE obscurantists’ war on education continues, as a girls’ school in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district was...