Imran claims ‘malcontent’ agency insiders feeding him information

Syed Talal Ahsan Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 07:43am
PTI Chairman Imran Khan in an interview with CNN. — Screengrab via CNN/YouTube
KARACHI: PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Monday that his advance knowledge of the attempt on his life came from “connections with intelligence agencies that operate”, adding that most people who were doing so were appalled by what is going on in this country.

In an interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson on Monday, Mr Khan said three bullets were removed from his right leg while some shrapnel was left inside his left leg and that it would take him “four to six weeks” to resume his activities after the Wazirabad assassination attempt.

Talking about the incident, Imran Khan claimed that there were two shooters and “maybe another one”. “There was this guy who fired the first volley ... then there was another volley [that] came in over our heads because we were falling,” he added, terming the attack a “planned assassination attempt”.

He also alleged that a cover-up of the incident was under way, saying that is why he had called for an independent investigation and for three people to resign — who Mr Khan claims are responsible for the attack: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior intelligence official who he identified as Major General Faisal Naseer.

Asks why he can’t name those he suspects of attacking him, expects to be back in action in four to six weeks

“If my allegations are wrong then an inquiry would prove them wrong,” Mr Khan said. He questioned that could he, as the person who the assassination attempt was tried against, “can’t name the people I’m suspicious of who planned this attempt on me”.

When asked about the source of his pre-emptive information about the attack, Mr Khan referred to his term in power and said he had “connections with intelligence agencies that operate”.

“How did I get the information? From within the intelligence agencies. Why? Because most people are appalled by what is going on in this country. What is happening in Pakistan is unprecedented.”

Mr Khan also alleged that an “unprecedented” media clampdown was under way in Pakistan, referring to the details surrounding and leading up to journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya. He also mentioned the treatment meted out to his aides Shahbaz Gill and Senator Azam Swati, alleging that they were stripped and tortured.

“Both blamed a senior intelligence officer who was responsible for their torture,” Mr Khan added. The PTI chief also claimed that “all efforts” were under way to somehow disqualify and exclude him from the political arena, adding that the failure of those attempts led to the Wazirabad attack.

“Two months ago, an agency produced this video that accused me of blasphemy,” he said, adding that his opponents had picked up and ran with it while he had said right then at the time that it was a “planned thing”.

Sher Khan
Nov 08, 2022 07:49am
Even at this age he lies. This Niazi has no shame.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Nov 08, 2022 07:53am
He has become a master lier. Another Trump he is.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Nov 08, 2022 07:58am
Ik is the big liar and I know him very well
Reply Recommend 0
Quetta Dildar
Nov 08, 2022 07:59am
Topi Drama from all these politicians continues. If you are so truthful and unafraid then name the people behind the attack.
Reply Recommend 0
Firangi
Nov 08, 2022 07:59am
Joke of the century
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Nov 08, 2022 08:00am
@Sher Khan, why do you think he is lying. We're you there with him during all of this....
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Nov 08, 2022 08:00am
Did you hear the babbling of IKN when the CNN reporter asked about his serious accusation against PM minister and Head of intelligence. IKN is a bona fide fraud .
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Nov 08, 2022 08:13am
iKN reminds me of Startrek character Data , full of information. Ironically he looks like him as well
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Nov 08, 2022 08:21am
Why didn't you discuss the specifics of the alleged danger with your president or the government? Name your source if you have the guts to do so.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Nov 08, 2022 08:27am
@Ibrahim S, Imran Khan was beating the bush and failing to construct lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Three Eyes
Nov 08, 2022 08:27am
wow , will he stop at nothing? throwing his own country under the bus, just so that he can become the PM again. What a sad situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Nov 08, 2022 08:30am
The country cannot be run on your whims.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Nov 08, 2022 08:32am
Strengthening the institutions? In what capacity this self proclaimed Mr Perfect is encouraging breach of secrecy in security agencies.
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Nov 08, 2022 08:34am
This nation stands with IK and poll results are evident of it.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Nov 08, 2022 08:38am
@AJ, You will get to know him someday. The guy is a habitual liar.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Nov 08, 2022 08:38am
IK has done more damage to Pakistan than Indian and all the other countries ever could
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Nov 08, 2022 08:39am
@AJ, Many selected to post here are actually the same person using various aliases. Not hard to detect this if one knows how dot the clues.
Reply Recommend 0
amir
Nov 08, 2022 08:44am
IK is giving the agencies a serious headache and their actions are exposing their malafide intentions.
Reply Recommend 0

