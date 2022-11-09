DAWN.COM Logo

President Alvi approves elevation of three judges to Supreme Court

Naveed Siddiqui Published November 9, 2022 Updated November 9, 2022 08:36pm
<p>This combination photo shows Islam­abad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah (left), Jus­tice Shahid Waheed of the Lahore High Court (middle) and Jus­tice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi of the Sindh High Court (right). — Photo courtesy: LHC/IHC/SHC websites</p>

This combination photo shows Islam­abad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah (left), Jus­tice Shahid Waheed of the Lahore High Court (middle) and Jus­tice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi of the Sindh High Court (right). — Photo courtesy: LHC/IHC/SHC websites

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the elevation of three high court judges to the Supreme Court (SC).

Under Article 175A of the Constitution, he approved outgoing Islamabad High Court (IHC) chief justice Athar Minallah, Sindh High Court Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Waheed to the apex court, a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat said.

President Alvi also approved Justice Aamer Farooq’s appointment as the IHC chief justice.

On Monday, the Parl­i­amentary Committee on the Appointment of Judges had approved the elevation of Justice Wah­e­­ed and Justice Rizvi to the Supreme Court.

The eight-member panel, headed by Senator Farooq H. Naek, had examined the Jud­icial Commission of Pakis­tan’s (JCP) recommendations for elevating the two judges.

The committee had on November 4 approved the JCP’s recommendations for the promotion of Justice Mina­l­lah to the SC and Justice Farooq as the IHC chief justice, respectively. However, it had deferred the consideration of the names of Justice Waheed and Justice Rizvi for its meeting slated for Nov 10.

Earlier on Nov 2, the committee had decided to consider the names on Nov 10. However, it gave the nod for the elevation of Justice Min­allah on Nov 4 at an uns­ch­e­duled meeting and cleared Justice Waheed and Justice Rizvi on Monday at yet an­­other unscheduled meeting.

On Oct 24, the JCP after a prolonged meeting of three-and-a-half hours had unanimously approved the promotion of Justice Minallah. It gave a divided nod to Justice Waheed and Justice Rizvi — both fourth on the seniority list of their respective courts — with a majority of five to four votes, but drop­ped outright the suggestion about the SHC’s Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui.

Constantine
Nov 09, 2022 08:39pm
As if his approval counts for anything, in a nation that is directly run by the army.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Nov 09, 2022 08:41pm
President Alvi, And CM Punjab Pervez Elahi doing wonderful job. These two must get National Award.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Mogambo
Nov 09, 2022 08:50pm
Wouldn’t be also appropriate to eliminate all the perks and allowances and half the pay so they can really serve the justice
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 09, 2022 08:51pm
Will justice be served now
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 09, 2022 09:29pm
Complete appointment of judges in all courts thus reducing back log of cases( superior/ lower courts).
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Nov 09, 2022 09:33pm
Congratulations to the newly promoted judges.
Reply Recommend 0

