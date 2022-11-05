DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 05, 2022

Justice Aamer Farooq okayed as IHC CJ, Justice Athar Minallah as SC judge

Nasir Iqbal Published November 5, 2022 Updated November 5, 2022 09:52am

ISLAMABAD: The Parli­a­mentary Committee on the Appointment of Judges on Friday ratified the Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s recommendations, allowing Justice Aamer Farooq to ass­ume the office of the chief justice of Islamabad High Court as well as elevation of Justice Athar Minallah to the Supreme Court.

However, the eight-member bipartisan panel, hea­ded by Dr Fehmida Mirza of the Grand Democratic Alli­ance, surprisingly deferred the consideration of JCP’s recommendation in respect of two other judges for their elevation to the apex court.

Justice Shahid Waheed of the Lahore High Court and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi of the Sindh High Co­u­rt (SHC) will be considered for promotion to the Sup­reme Court “at a later stage”.

Interestingly, the agenda was to discuss the elevation of Justice Farooq only, as the names of Justice Minal­lah, Justice Waheed and Justice Rizvi had to come up for discussion at the parliamentary committee’s meeting to be held on Nov 10. But the agenda of the Nov 10 meeting was also taken up on Friday and it was decided to elevate Justice Minallah as judge of the Supreme Court. The committee decided to defer the consideration of other two judges until Nov 10.

Friday’s meeting was attended by five members of the committee — Muhammad Asim Nazir and Senators Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Rana Maqbool Ahmed and Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti.

Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, Syed Naveed Qamar and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan could not attend the meeting.

Legal circles expressed surprise over the sudden calling of the agenda, which was reserved for the Nov 10 meeting, and then dropping of other two recommendations.

On Oct 24, the JCP after a prolonged meeting of three and a half hours had unanimously approved elevation of Justice Minallah to the Supreme Court. It gave a divided nod to Justice Waheed and Justice Rizvi — both fourth on the seniority list of their respective courts — with a majority of five to four votes, but dropped outright the suggestion regarding Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui of the SHC.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Serious accusations
05 Nov, 2022

Serious accusations

THE attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan’s life has lit a fuse that must be put out post-haste. In his ...
Chinese concerns
05 Nov, 2022

Chinese concerns

WE can say that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has returned home empty-handed from his first official visit to ...
Menagerie of extremists
05 Nov, 2022

Menagerie of extremists

WHILE supporters of progressive politics worldwide may have rejoiced over Lula da Silva’s trumping of incumbent...
Tragedy averted
04 Nov, 2022

Tragedy averted

THE nation has narrowly avoided a grave tragedy thanks to sheer good luck and the quick thinking of one courageous...
Dictatorial leanings
04 Nov, 2022

Dictatorial leanings

WILL we ever learn? Having failed to counter its opponents politically, yet another government is willing to become ...
Smog season
04 Nov, 2022

Smog season

IT is that time of the year again, when a toxic blanket of smog descends upon Lahore, creating major health issues...