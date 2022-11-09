DAWN.COM Logo

PPP accepts all MQM demands, says Ghani

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 9, 2022 Updated November 9, 2022 09:33am
Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani (R) addresses a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani (R) addresses a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

KARACHI: Just a day after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) claimed that the Sindh government would soon appoint its nominated person as the administrator of Karachi, a key member of the provincial cabinet on Tuesday also endorsed the party’s claim saying that the two sides had reached an understanding on all pending issues.

Answering a question at a press conference, Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani said that the PPP government and the MQM-P, which is its ally at the Centre, had multiple sessions of talks and things were finally moving towards a logical end on “positive note”.

“The PPP is under the obligation to implement the accord it had signed with MQM-P,” he said, referring to the Charter of Rights, the MQM-P had signed with the PPP and PML-N in March while quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government and joining the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“We have held multiple meetings and sessions with the MQM-P leaders. The MQM-P, however, has never expressed any desire to join the Sindh government as a coalition partner. But they are stick to their demands agreed between the two sides,” said Mr Ghani.

He said that both sides were making progress. “The PPP government has agreed to all the demands of the MQM-P that ranges from implementation of the job quota system, fair population census to action against bogus domiciles and consultation for development projects in urban areas to empowering the local government agencies,”he said.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2022

